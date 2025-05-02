New Data at DDW 2025 Further Demonstrates the TissueCypher® Test's Ability to Identify Patients at Increased Risk for Developing Esophageal Cancer

Additionally, an expert physician panel convened by EndoscopyNow will host a product theater on Sunday, May 4, at 2:45 p.m. Pacific Time, titled, “The Time is Now: A Clinical Practice Model to Help Prevent Progression from Barrett's to EAC”

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, will share new data on its TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus test via two posters at the Digestive Disease Week® (DDW 2025) Annual Meeting, being held May 3-6 in San Diego. In addition to the product theater, Castle is collaborating with renowned gastrointestinal (GI) experts and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) on several educational sessions highlighting the use of TissueCypher to improve the risk stratification and subsequent management of patients with Barrett’s esophagus (BE).

“The compelling new data being presented at DDW 2025 underpins the important role that TissueCypher can play in identifying patients with BE at higher risk for progression to esophageal cancer,” said Emmanuel Gorospe, M.D., MPH, board-certified gastroenterologist and GI medical director at Castle Biosciences. “By empowering clinicians to move beyond the traditional 'wait and see' approach, we're working to help enable more personalized surveillance and intervention strategies for BE patients that can potentially prevent cancer rather than simply trying to detect it early.”

The following posters will be presented at DDW 2025 (all times Pacific Time). Posters will be available on the DDW ePosters site and to conference attendees in the DDW meeting planner and mobile app after 12:01 a.m. on the day of the poster’s presentation.

1) Poster Su1466: The Tissue Systems Pathology Test Detected Presence of Missed Neoplasia in a Patient with Non-Dysplastic Barrett’s Esophagus

Presenter and Lead Author: Philip Woodworth, M.D., Sky Ridge Heartburn and Reflux Treatment Center and Institute of Esophageal and Reflux Surgery

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Pancreatic and Esophageal Diseases

Session #: 7105

Date & Time: Sunday, May 4, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

2) Poster Su1324: The Tissue Systems Pathology Test Provides Risk Stratification for Patients with Barrett’s Esophagus

Presenter and Senior Author: Charles Randall, M.D., Gastroenterology Research of San Antonio and University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Barrett's Esophagus and Esophagogastric Junction Neoplasia - Biology and Fundamental

Mechanisms, Epidemiology, Risk Factors, and Screening

Session #: 7085

Session Date & Time: Sunday, May 4, 12:30-1:30 p.m.



Visit Castle at DDW 2025

For more information on the TissueCypher test and the posters above, please visit Castle at booth 1017; a complete list of Castle’s activities at DDW 2025 can be found at https://info.castlebiosciences.com/ddw2025. Key events include the following:

Product Theater

The Time is Now: A Clinical Practice Model to Help Prevent Progression from Barrett's to EAC Expert physician panel convened by EndoscopyNow includes: Vivek Kaul, M.D., professor of medicine at University of Rochester Medical Center Harshit Khara, M.D., associate professor of medicine and director of endoscopy at Geisinger Medical Center Jennifer Kolb, M.D., M.S., assistant professor of medicine, Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System Sri Komanduri, M.D., M.S., associate chief, division of gastroenterology and hepatology, and professor of medicine and surgery at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine Location: DDW Theater 1 Date & Time: Sunday, May 4, 2:45-3:30 p.m.



AGA Research Forum: Advances in Screening and Risk Stratification in Barrett's Esophagus

Presentation title: Clinical utility of tissue systems pathology (TSP-9) risk stratification in patients with and without a family history of Barrett's esophagus and/or esophageal cancer Presenter: Marcia (Mimi) Canto, M.D., MHS, professor of medicine at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Session #: 5270 Date & Time: Tuesday, May 6, 10 a.m.



ASGE Theater Talks

1) Think BEyond the "Wait and See" paradigm for non-dysplastic Barrett's esophagus

Presenter: Dan Lister, M.D., president and co-founder of the American Foregut Society and director of the Arkansas Heartburn Treatment Center

Date & Time: Saturday, May 3, 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.



2) The tissue systems pathology test detected presence of missed neoplasia in a patient with non-dysplastic Barrett's esophagus



Presenter: Philip Woodworth, M.D., Sky Ridge Heartburn and Reflux Treatment Center and Institute of Esophageal and Reflux Surgery

Date & Time: Monday, May 5, 12:15-12:45 p.m.



About Digestive Disease Week® (DDW)

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), the meeting showcases more than 5,000 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.



About TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus Test

The TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus test is Castle’s precision medicine test designed to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia (HGD) and/or esophageal cancer in patients with Barrett’s esophagus (BE). The TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus test is indicated for use in patients with endoscopic biopsy confirmed BE that is graded non-dysplastic (NDBE), indefinite for dysplasia (IND) or low-grade dysplasia (LGD); its clinical performance has been supported by 16 peer-reviewed publications of BE progressor patients with leading clinical centers around the world. The test received Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Test (ADLT) status from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in March 2022.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X and Instagram .

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: TissueCypher’s ability to (i) play an important role in identifying BE patients at higher risk for progression to esophageal cancer, (ii) empower clinicians and (iii) enable more personalized surveillance and intervention strategies for BE patients that help prevent cancer. The words “believe,” “can” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: subsequent study or trial results and findings may contradict earlier study or trial results and findings or may not support the results obtained in these studies, including with respect to the discussion of our tests in this press release; actual application of our tests may not provide the aforementioned benefits to patients; and the risks set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

