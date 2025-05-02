Jushi Holdings Inc. Updates Call Time to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market closes on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Management has updated the time of its call and will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Event: First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-844-826-3033 (U.S. & Canada Toll-Free) Conference ID 10197772 Webcast: Register

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a webcast of the call will be available until June 8, 2025 and can be accessed via webcast on Jushi’s Investor Relations website.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Jushi Investor Relations

561-617-9100

investors@jushico.com

Legal Disclaimer:

