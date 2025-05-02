Submit Release
Premium Global Income Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PGIC; PGIC.PR.A) Premium Global Income Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions payable on May 30, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2025 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
Class A Shares PGIC $0.08000
Preferred Shares PGIC.PR.A $0.06250
     

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9
   

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


