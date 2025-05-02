Scotland's first minister urges PA to reconsider planned redundancies

John Swinney has written to PA Media after the company announced plans to cut 8% of its UK editorial staff last week.

The job cuts place six journalists in Scotland at risk, including dedicated political reporters.

During First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood on Thursday, Swinney stated:

"PA staff are an integral part of the authoritative and reliable reporting of events and political engagement: it's essential for our democracy and it supports the availability of information to news organisations the length and breadth of the country. I have written to PA Media urging them to reconsider these proposals and I do hope the organisation is able to take a different approach, which will ensure the independence and long-term sustainability of news reporting in Scotland through PA Media."

Swinney was responding to a question from Rona Mackay, MSP for Strathkelvin and Bearsden. Mackay said:

“Scotland’s media relies on PA Scotland’s output. These cuts could have considerable impacts on news operations in Scotland – particularly in the year running up to the election.”

Mackay called on PA Media’s management to “reconsider these cuts, protect impartial journalism and preserve the important role of media scrutiny in our democracy.” Neil Bibby, MSP for West Scotland, similarly tabled a motion calling on PA Media to work with the NUJ to retain jobs and skills.

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ national organiser for Scotland, said:

“PA Media provide highly valued and quality journalism to other news organisations. At a time when jobs have been cut on newspapers and online operations, PA's coverage is needed more than ever. “In Scotland, journalists provide essential coverage of activity at Holyrood, yet PA Media is planning to cull posts by a reduction of two and change job specifications in other roles. Proposals will mean that for the first time there will no longer be an editor in Scotland. This will harm democratic discourse and the media landscape by reducing coverage of Scottish politics from a team which produces fast, fair and reliable content. Much of the Scottish media relies on PA Scotland's output and will struggle to replace this kind of reporting. “The NUJ last year won recognition at PA, following a four-year battle with PA Media. Journalists are immensely proud of this achievement and their ability to produce trusted journalism at the company they work hard for. “These cuts are short-sighted, misjudged, and come at a time when PA's quality journalism is relied on more and more by news organisations, as well as readers and viewers across Scotland. We are already talking to politicians, PA's customers and educators to build support for our campaign.”

Return to listing