CN Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced that the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 10, 2025 (the “Information Circular”), were elected as directors of CN. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at CN’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) on May 2, 2025 via online webcast are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 11 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CN:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Against %

Against Shauneen Bruder 467,031,198 99.01% 4,673,975 0.99% Jo-ann dePass Olsovsky 465,145,961 98.61% 6,559,711 1.39% David Freeman 469,972,193 99.63% 1,733,487 0.37% Denise Gray 468,307,761 99.28% 3,397,913 0.72% Justin M. Howell 467,731,599 99.16% 3,974,077 0.84% Susan C. Jones 470,733,139 99.79% 972,034 0.21% Robert Knight 469,832,913 99.60% 1,872,766 0.40% Michel Letellier 467,737,469 99.16% 3,968,206 0.84% Margaret A. McKenzie 465,368,010 98.66% 6,337,661 1.34% Al Monaco 469,900,500 99.62% 1,805,177 0.38% Tracy Robinson 470,824,140 99.81% 881,535 0.19%



Shauneen Bruder was unanimously re-elected by the board of directors as board chair. Ms. Bruder is a Corporate Director and retired Executive Vice-President, Operations at the Royal Bank of Canada.

Biographical information on all directors can be found in the Information Circular, available at https://www.cn.ca/en/investors/regulatory-filings/

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

