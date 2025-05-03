Jean Shafiroff Hosts Kick-Off Cocktail Reception For The 69th Annual Viennese Opera Ball

Viennese Opera Ball Logo Jean Shafiroff, Consul General of Austria Mrs. Helene Steinhaeusl, Silvia Frieser, Huber Heiss (Photo Credit: PMC / Mark Sagliocco)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 69th Annual Viennese Opera Ball returns to Cipriani 42nd Street this May 2025, for what promises to be one of the most spectacular evenings in New York’s social calendar. This year’s gala was launched formally at a kick-off cocktail reception hosted by philanthropist, TV host and author Jean Shafiroff at her Park Avenue home with music, laughter, and a whole lot of excitement in the air.Regarding the upcoming event Jean commented, “I am delighted to host this kick-off party for the 69th Viennese Opera Ball. As co-chair along with Denise Rich for many years, I can say that the Ball will be spectacular, especially as we are excited to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Johann Strauss II.”One of the evening’s special moments was when both Co-Chair Jean Shafiroff and the Viennese Opera Ball were honored with citations from Assembly Member Rebecca A. Seawright, recognizing the cultural and economic ties between Austria and the United States — and Austria’s remarkable legacy of tradition, music, and art. Co-Chair and Past Honoree, Jean Shafiroff and Executive Director, Silvia Frieser, were proud to accept this meaningful recognition on behalf of the Ball. Jean Shafiroff, champion for charitable causes, Gala Chair and important long-time supporter of the Viennese Opera Ball, received an additional citation in recognition of her on-going philanthropic work and extraordinary contributions to the Viennese Opera Ball.Another distinguished moment of the evening was the performance by acclaimed soprano Johanna Will, also featured in the upcoming Viennese Opera Ball. She captivated guests with two arias: Marietta’s Song from Korngold’s The Dead City and Song to the Moon from Taeuschak’s Rusalka, delivering each with exceptional grace and vocal artistry.This year’s Ball has particular importance as it honoring the enduring legacy of one of the world’s great musical geniuses. Known as the “Waltz King,”, Johann Strauss II was an Austrian composer celebrated for creating iconic works such as The Blue Danube, Tales from the Vienna Woods, and the operetta Die Fledermaus.The countdown to May 9th and the Annual Ball has now officially begun. The evening promises a night filled with culture, tradition, spectacular waltzes, exquisite gastronomy, breathtaking ballet, extraordinary opera performances, a midnight Quadrille, and other exciting surprises. While enjoying an unforgettable evening, one supports an incredible cause — advancing cancer research through Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.

