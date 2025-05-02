New WIC card technology to improve program experience

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- On May 1, a new WIC card was activated for participants to redeem food benefits at authorized WIC retailers. WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. The program provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods and referrals to health services. The new card moves the Missouri WIC program into real-time processing. This provides multiple advantages to participants, WIC local agencies and authorized WIC retailers. Some advantages of the new card technology include: The ability for participants to track their food benefits in real time by contacting their WIC local agency or using the WICShopper app. This ensures more participants can get the healthy food their families need and can eliminate visits to the WIC clinic solely for food benefit issuance.

An easier process for WIC local agencies to issue, substitute or change food benefits during the month, providing more flexibility to meet participants' needs.

Automatic WIC transaction processing for authorized WIC retailers to receive daily reimbursement, allowing them more time and resources to assist WIC participants in their stores. To help participants understand the WIC program and use their new card, a YouTube series was released on the HealthyLivingMo channel: Missouri WIC offers healthy food choices that target specific essential nutrients often missing from participants’ diets, such as iron, calcium, protein and vitamins A, C and D. To meet these needs, the WIC food package includes fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, whole grains, milk and yogurt along with other nutritious foods. To qualify for the WIC program, participants must meet the following requirements: Be a pregnant, breastfeeding or new mother; an infant up to age one; or a child up to their 5 th

Be a resident of Missouri.

Meet income eligibility requirements. Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit WIC.Mo.Gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency in their county. ___________________________________ In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the State or local Agency that administers the program or contact USDA through the Telecommunications Relay Service at 711 (voice and TTY). Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at https://www.usda.gov/about-usda/general-information/staff-offices/office-assistant-secretary-civil-rights/how-file-program-discrimination-complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Mail Stop 9410, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.