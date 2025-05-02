Lineal Earns RelativityOne Data Migration Competency

Recognized for expertise in delivering seamless, secure migrations to RelativityOne

DALLAS, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lineal, a leading provider of innovative legal technology and data solutions, today announced it has earned its RelativityOne Data Migration Competency. Through this Competency, global legal technology company Relativity acknowledges that Lineal has demonstrated proficiency and proven customer success in data migration services.

By earning the RelativityOne Data Migration Competency, Lineal has proven its knowledge in handling complex data migrations. Lineal pairs deep technical expertise in transferring large datasets from Relativity Server and other legacy platforms with a strategic understanding of the human and operational factors that drive successful transitions. Its migration specialists don’t just move data — they engineer seamless transitions that protect active casework, preserve team workflows, and eliminate downtime.

Lineal’s migration approach is comprehensive and client centered, ensuring each migration is future-proofed through custom-built workflows, proprietary tools that preserve data integrity, and a relentless focus on mitigating risk at every stage. With a proven track record of successfully migrating hundreds of terabytes of data under tight deadlines, Lineal consistently delivers efficient timelines, enhanced visibility, and a migration experience that empowers teams with greater confidence and readiness for the future.

This recognition in data migration work underscores Lineal’s unwavering commitment to helping legal teams accelerate their move to RelativityOne and unlock the full long-term value of their data assets, making it well equipped to support clients’ transitions to the cloud in alignment with Relativity’s policy that all new matters will be hosted in RelativityOne by 2028, with some limited customer and geographic exceptions. By transforming migrations into strategic opportunities, Lineal helps raise the bar for secure, efficient, and defensible transitions across the eDiscovery and information governance landscape.

“Achieving the RelativityOne Data Migration Competency solidifies Lineal’s status as a trusted partner for law firms and corporations transitioning to RelativityOne,” said Brian Stempel, Head of Customer Advocacy at Lineal. “This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our operations team and their tireless client-focused efforts. The real-world impact for our clients is the ability to move quickly and painlessly through the migration phase and focus on the real value the RelativityOne platform and Lineal’s complementary Amplify Suite bring to their practice or business unit”

In addition to passing a complex scenario exercise on data migration, to achieve the RelativityOne Data Migration Competency, partners must provide Relativity at least four unique client references and be a published thought leader in the solution area. This achievement does not require a related certification, underscoring the value of real-world client impact and technical excellence in migration execution.

For more information about Lineal’s migration solutions and broader work across the legal technology sector, visit Lineal.com or https://www.relativity.com/partners/lineal/. For more information on RelativityOne migrations, visit https://www.relativity.com/one-with-everything/.

About Lineal

Founded in 2009, Lineal is a leader in eDiscovery, managed services, investigations, and legal technology innovation. The company’s comprehensive suite of services—including transformative data migrations, such as those supported by its RelativityOne Migration Competency—and groundbreaking solutions like Amplify™ enable legal teams to tackle their most complex data challenges with confidence. A global company, Lineal operates in the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Switzerland, Brazil, India, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Learn more at www.lineal.com, or explore our RelativityOne migration services.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

Name: Kate Schilling Email: kschilling@lineal.com Job Title: Vice President Marketing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.