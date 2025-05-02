Sapphire CFO Solutions Launches Proprietary SaaS Models to Deliver Value

Founded by Heather Hall, a fractional CFO with 30 plus years of experience, Sapphire CFO Solutions addresses the critical needs of growth businesses by introducing a suite of comprehensive SaaS models

San Francisco, California, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapphire CFO Solutions, founded by fractional CFO, cross-functional C-level leader, and executive board member Heather Hall, has launched proprietary SaaS models to provide a level of passion and expertise beyond traditional finance functions. To future-proof businesses’ financial foundation, the company offers financial planning and analysis, robust control and governance, strategic risk mitigation, optimized cash flow, and minimized tax exposure, among many other services. Additionally, inspired by the belief that finance should drive growth, not headaches, Sapphire developed a suite of comprehensive SaaS models.

The firm partners with founders, CEOs, investors, and boards of high-growth businesses, with a focus on financial services, SaaS, and tech-enabled sectors. Hall, leveraging her over 30 years of industry experience, delivers strategic insights and scalable systems that instill clarity and confidence in clients. Working side-by-side as a partner, Sapphire connects numbers, strategy, and execution, empowering businesses to make informed and smarter decisions, whether their goal is to scale, merge, exit, or transition.

Sapphire’s set of SaaS financial models takes this commitment to the next level, addressing startups’ common pain points by providing easy-to-utilize, templated solutions for various scenarios. Linked together and automated, these models work as a cohesive unit. For C-suite executives, this tool is particularly valuable, highlighting the company’s stage of growth, areas in need of refinement, KPIs, and other elements. With customizable dashboards, Sapphire’s SaaS models can be personalized to the unique needs of every client.

For Hall, this venture is personal, inspired by her wealth of experience in senior-level finance roles across private, public, and nonprofit environments. In the industry since 1994, she has held high positions in financial services, fintech, and tech-enabled businesses, excelling in building scalable and sustainable financial infrastructure that aligns strategy with goals. But what truly makes Hall stand out is her cross-functional background in finance, HR, and operations.

With an intimate understanding of all, she blends financial acumen with transparency and communication skills to make complex concepts digestible. Because of her personable approach and the ability to share knowledge with diverse audiences, Hall is more than a C-suite leader; she is a mentor. For instance, at 280 CapMarkets, a fintech startup she co-founded and led as CFO and Head of HR, she tapped into her mentorship role to empower female engineers with the tools to thrive long-term.

After 280 CapMarkets’ successful merger deal, Hall founded Sapphire CFO Solutions in 2023, building it on the same values that shaped her illustrious and impressive career. A licensed CPA in California, a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), and a FINRA-licensed Financial and Operations Principal (Series 27), Hall also serves on the boards of Third Economy, a leading ESG consulting firm, and VIA³, a sustainability-focused fintech startup.

Understanding that a detail-oriented CFO doesn’t only catch small errors, Hall maintains a holistic yet meticulous approach, unafraid to get her hands dirty in the complexity of SaaS nuances. Designed by Hall, Sapphire’s suite of SaaS models opens the doors for clients to access cutting-edge tools tailored to their needs without the exorbitant cost of acquiring IP.

Beyond finance functions, Sapphire offers SaaS models for sales and marketing teams, each designed to build a stable, scalable, and sustainable foundation. The firm’s passion for startups and growth companies is evident, as Hall adjusts fees based on their top-line revenue. This flexibility has resulted in many long-term partnerships, which have quickly proven mutually beneficial.

“It’s all about helping businesses succeed, especially startups. I know what it’s like to pour literal blood, sweat, and tears into a business and then watch it thrive. It’s truly the best feeling in the world when your dedication pays off,” she reflects. “And, when it comes to SaaS, it’s important to get it right. That’s why, with Sapphire, businesses get more than services. They get end-to-end support, personalized dashboards, education, and more than three decades worth of expertise—that’s the real value we deliver.”

