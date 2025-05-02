Zach Theater Announces 5-Year Strategic Vision Along With A Fresh New Look

New Logo - Zach Theater

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zach Theater, Texas’ longest-running professional theater, unveils a bold new look alongside a 5-year strategic plan aimed at making investments in education, artists development and access, positioning Zach for an ambitious future. More information can be found at zachtheater.org/rebrand.

Zach Theater. Where Austin Lights Up. Guided by robust community feedback, the rebrand includes a colorful new visual identity and new logo, clearer organizational structure, and refreshed messaging rooted in Zach’s core values: innovation, belonging, integrity, and boldness. This “glow up” isn’t just about appearances—it’s about impact.

Zach’s rebrand and 5-year strategic plan share a single driving vision: for Zach to be the place for everyone’s story. This forward-looking identity reflects not just the shows produced and the stories shared, but the way Zach educates, partners with the community, and nurtures the next generation of theater-makers. Of note, Zach Theater will use the more common U.S. spelling ending of "Theater"—a subtle and meaningful shift which mirrors Zach’s commitment with being even more accessible, contemporary, and connected to the community.

This update aligns with a national trend of nonprofit theaters embracing new audience behaviors and expectations. In 2023, non-profit theaters contributed over $3.6 billion to the U.S. economy and welcomed more than 27 million attendees, according to Theatre Communications Group.

The new logo is a custom monoline wordmark inspired by and conceptually representing the light emanating from within and around the Zach stage. It has a life of its own, twisting, turning, and dancing in unique ways—as if the logo is a show in itself.

Through a series of focus groups, community surveys, and internal leadership and staff workshops, Seattle-based branding agency, Northbound led the Zach Theater rebrand, for which they recently won the Platinum Hermes Creative Award.

“Our city is growing in dynamic ways, and so are we,” said Artistic Director Dave Steakley. “We’re deepening our commitment to being the place for everyone’s story, developing new work that reflects the richness of our creativity, and creating space for more voices to take the stage. We’re dreaming even bigger—and inviting all of Austin to dream with us.”

Zach has experienced notable growth over the past year:

• Zach’s 2023–24 season welcomed some of the largest audiences in the theater’s history.

• The 2024 summer musical was extended and broke records with back-to-back sold-out performances.

• 100% of seniors graduating from Zach training programs have been accepted to and attend the nation’s top musical theater college programs – since the program’s inception in 2012.

• 11 artists that have performed at Zach are currently on Broadway.

Building on that progress, Zach’s 5-year strategic plan focuses on growth, access and long-term stability. The organization will:

• Expand access through new education programs and community engagement efforts

• Recommit to the development of new plays and musicals

• Invest in facility improvements that enhance both artist and audience experience

• Grow training programs to nurture emerging and established talent

• Position Zach as a top employer for Texas artists and a national leader in regional theater - while keeping its heart deeply rooted in Austin

Anna Zavelson, who recently played “Younger Allie” in Broadway’s The Notebook, says of her time in Zach’s Pre-Professional Company, “Training at Zach has served as the foundation for both my academic and now professional career. Beyond training in singing, acting and dancing, Zach taught me how to act like a professional, work hard toward a goal and find joy in performing. Zach believed in me from the beginning and has continued to support me all the way to Broadway.”

“Zach has always been a vital part of Austin’s arts and culture scene—one of the city’s original makers,” says Managing Director Jamie Herlich. “This rebrand and strategic plan are rooted in a clear vision for long-term sustainability. We’re investing in artists, education and infrastructure while expanding how our campus serves the community. Whether someone walks through our doors for a performance, a class or a public event, they should feel like Zach belongs to them. This is about growing our impact, inviting more people in and building a stronger, more inclusive future for Austin.”

About Zach Theater

Zach Theater is the longest-running professional theater in Texas and one of the ten oldest in the country. Founded in 1921 as Austin Community Players, incorporated in 1932 as Austin Little Theater and sometime later became Austin Civic Theater; it was renamed the Zachary Scott Theater Center in 1968. ZACH is a nonprofit arts organization that creates theater, education, and training programs designed to ignite connection between artists, audiences, students, and the community.

As Austin’s leading professional producing theater, Zach employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers each year to stage a bold and diverse array of plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich.

Zach serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans annually—including more than 35,000 children and youth through innovative education programs, camps and classes, and community outreach including over $110,000 annually in financial aid to students to ensure access to theater education. With a strong commitment of inclusion, additionally Zach offers over 52,000 in discounted or free tickets to the community each year.

Guided by a vision to be the place for everyone’s story, Zach is committed to artistic excellence, belonging, innovation, and integrity in everything they do. Learn more at zachtheater.org.

