Oregon Housing and Community Services’ grant helps spur homeownership development statewide

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is seeing promising progress from the first recipients of its Pre-Development and Capacity-Building (PDCB) grants, which are designed to expand homeownership development across the state.

“Good government is anchored in partnership and a commitment to improving everyday life. Making the dream of homeownership a reality is as critical today as ever,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “By investing in the readiness and capacity of local organizations, we unlock their potential and increase access to affordable homeownership.”

From Tillamook County to Grants Pass, the $1.6 million investment in 14 nonprofit developers enabled them to grow their organizations, so they are in a better position to apply for and use state funding to develop more affordable homes for purchase.

"OHCS’ capacity-building grant helped Big River Community Land Trust (CLT) take the next step from fledgling volunteer organization to one that has broken ground on its first house and bought 2.7 acres of land in Hood River. We hope to build 40-50 affordable and sustainable cottages,” said Doug Baker, board president of the Big River CLT.

The organization used the funding to hire Alysha Sherburne as their executive director. Sherburne hit the ground running, reaching out to a wide array of community groups, businesses, local government, and individuals, along with establishing needed data systems and policies. All this work culminated in a significant donation to support their operating expenses for the year.

“Without the support of OHCS to hire Alysha, our progress would not have realized many of these gains,” Baker said.

In addition to staffing support, nine PDCB grantees used the funds to get their projects shovel ready to apply for and/or meet the timelines for OHCS’ Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) funds, a program that funds the development of affordable homes for sale.

Sammy’s Place in Tillamook County sought to build a fully accessible and equitable community for households with individuals experiencing intellectual and developmental disabilities. Using their PDCB grant, they engaged with a consultant to develop a site plan and housing designs using a high degree of universal design concepts, which go beyond standard accessibility and provide equitable access without the need for accommodations. Their community, Thompson Springs, was approved for LIFT funding in 2024.

The PDCB program was established in 2023 as part of the larger Homeownership Development Incubator Program (HDIP), which uses General Funds to support partners and projects not typically eligible for other homeownership development funds.

Caption: Big River Community Land Trust Executive Director Alysha Sherburne takes the stage at the Speakeasy in Hood River. Photo courtesy of Big River Community Land Trust.