RECOVERY COVEN EXPANDS ACCESS TO SOBER WITCHCRAFT WITH TIERED PRICING FOR SPIRITUAL RECOVERY

Sliding scale membership model makes this alcohol-free witchcraft-based recovery community more inclusive.

Spirit told me this work must reach every witch who needs it. Tiered pricing is how we open the door wider. I pray it finds those who’ve been waiting for a space like this.” — Sunshine, Founder of The Recovery Coven

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful move toward accessibility and inclusion, The Recovery Coven, a unique online community supporting witches in recovery, has officially launched tiered pricing for its monthly membership. This sliding scale model allows witches to choose what they can afford, ensuring that transformative spiritual recovery programs rooted in sober witchcraft are no longer out of reach for those navigating financial limitations.

As one of the only known programs offering a fully alcohol-free witchcraft practice, The Recovery Coven fills a significant gap for those seeking addiction recovery for witches. While many modern witchcraft communities include alcohol in rituals, The Recovery Coven centers sobriety, safety, and spiritual empowerment.

A SPIRITUAL RECOVERY MOVEMENT BUILT FOR WITCHES

Founded by Sunshine, a psychic medium, Reiki master, and recovery mentor, The Recovery Coven is a sacred container where witches in recovery reclaim their power through ritual, community, and magickal recovery tools. Sunshine is also the author of Sober Witch Life: A Magickal Guide to Recovery, which has helped spread her message across the U.S. and beyond.

The Recovery Coven offers members:

- Monthly workshops on spellwork, intuition, healing, and spiritual empowerment

- Live group recovery circles rooted in shadow work and sober spirituality

- 24/7 chat access through the Sober Witch Mobile App

- Recovery coaching from Sunshine and support from trained Recovery Allies

- A growing digital library of courses, meditations, rituals, and witch’s recovery tools

Now, with sliding scale pricing, these benefits are available to more witches than ever before. Regardless of tier, all members receive full access to the same features. Sunshine also continues to offer full and partial scholarships to witches who reach out in need.

“Spirit spoke to me and said it was time,” says Sunshine. “I was told that this work must reach every witch who needs it. I prayed, I listened, and I made the path wider. I trust this new model will help the Recovery Coven find every witch who feels left out of traditional recovery and alone in their spiritual practice.”

DESIGNED FOR SOBRIETY AND SPIRITUAL RECLAMATION

Traditional recovery spaces often overlook spirituality, while many spiritual spaces fail to consider the needs of those in recovery. The Recovery Coven stands at this intersection, uniquely positioned to support individuals who identify as witches and are seeking alternatives to conventional treatment.

Many members are not only recovering from alcohol addiction but also navigating trauma, eating disorders, gambling, or love and sex addiction. The presence of alcohol in mainstream witchcraft events can be harmful or even dangerous for those on a healing journey.

By removing alcohol from all rituals and gatherings, the Coven creates a spiritually enriching container where witchcraft and sobriety work in harmony.

“This isn’t about offering less to people who pay less,” Sunshine emphasizes. “It’s about honoring the sacred nature of healing and trusting that when we give people choice, they rise to meet it.”

A SUCCESS STORY GROUNDED IN MAGICK

Since launching tiered pricing in May 2025, Sunshine has already seen it open doors.

“I came into the Recovery Coven on a scholarship in January,” says one participant. “I was struggling to trust my path and felt lost without a spiritual home. The workshops, rituals, and weekly circles grounded me in my own magick. I now feel confident navigating life with purpose—something I never thought was possible.”

Their story is not unique. The community continues to grow as more witches discover this supportive and sacred space. Whether it’s through a full moon ritual, a tarot-guided recovery circle, or an intention-setting ceremony, members are rewriting their recovery stories, on their terms.

THE SOBER WITCH LIFE MOVEMENT

The Recovery Coven is part of a larger movement known as The Sober Witch Life, led by Sunshine and centered on healing through personalized, spirit-led recovery. Through the Illuminate: The Unschool of Sober Witchcraft, Sunshine offers a variety of programs designed to help individuals discover their purpose, rebuild trust in their own power, and stay grounded through magick.

The Sober Witch Mobile App offers 24/7 access to the Coven’s digital courses, rituals, and messaging community. Sunshine’s book, Sober Witch Life: A Magickal Guide to Recovery, serves as a foundational resource for the movement, integrating recovery principles with witchcraft-based practices such as divination, altar work, and lunar alignment.

INVITATION TO JOIN OR CONNECT

Anyone 18 or older who identifies as a witch in recovery—or who is exploring shadow work in recovery and wants to align with a spiritual path—is welcome to join. From newcomers to long-time sober witches, the Coven invites individuals into a space that values authenticity, healing, and personal sovereignty.

“I invite anyone who feels a nudge or calling to reach out,” Sunshine adds. “If you’re unsure whether you can afford this, or unsure whether you belong here, I want you to know—this space was made with you in mind. Just reach out. You are not alone.”

ABOUT SUNSHINE

Sunshine is a recovery mentor, psychic medium, Reiki master, and high priestess. She is the founder of Illuminate: The Unschool of Sober Witchcraft, creator of the Sober Witch Mobile App, and author of Sober Witch Life: A Magickal Guide to Recovery. She has been sober for over five years and is devoted to helping witches in recovery reclaim their spiritual power, rewrite their stories, and live the life they were promised in sobriety.

