Bank On It Entertainment Empowers Audiences with the Release of Guordan Banks' New Single and Book: Healing Phase Celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with a Bold Message of Recovery, Growth, and Self-Love

Los Angeles, CA, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Bank On It Entertainment, a pioneering force in artist empowerment, proudly announces the release of Healing Phase, the newest single by award-winning R&B artist, songwriter, and music executive Guordan Banks. Coinciding with the single, Banks also debuts his first book, The Healing Phase: Recovering from Past Relationships to Be Your Best for What’s Next, a guide and journal that helps readers navigate emotional healing and prepare for deeper, more fulfilling relationships.





Healing Phase Artwork





Following his massive success with the Billboard #1 R&B hit “Keep You In Mind,” Guordan Banks returns with another promising record that blends soul, vulnerability, and emotional strength.

With songwriting credits for global icons like John Legend, Keyshia Cole, 50 Cent, and collaborations with Chris Brown, Meek Mill, and others, Banks brings his trademark emotional depth and musical precision to Healing Phase—a soulful, heartfelt anthem of resilience, self-reflection, and personal transformation.

"Healing Phase is more than music—it’s a movement," says Guordan Banks, CEO of Bank On It Entertainment. "This release is my contribution to Mental Health Awareness Month, encouraging people to embrace healing through both creativity and introspection."

Accompanying the single is the powerful book The Healing Phase, a hybrid of guidebook and journal designed to support readers in unpacking relationship patterns, developing emotional clarity, and cultivating self-love. Through reflective prompts and healing exercises, Banks invites his audience into a deeply personal space of growth and empowerment.

As part of its mission, Bank On It Entertainment maintains a strategic partnership with AWAL, a division of Sony Music, extending its reach and impact in the independent music space. This campaign not only elevates the work of a visionary artist but also uplifts critical conversations around mental and emotional wellness, especially within underserved communities.

Listen to the new single on SoundCloud: Healing Phase – SoundCloud

Purchase the book on Amazon: The Healing Phase – Amazon

