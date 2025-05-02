Pickle Everything Games Launches Flippin’ Pickles

Flippin' Pickles contents Flippin' Pickles box Pickle Everything Games Logo

A dill-iciously wild new memory game with a fun pickle theme

Flippin’ Pickles is the perfect blend of silly and skill. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a casual snacker, Flippin’ Pickles brings the party to any table for a flippin’ good time.” — Frank Adler, Partner, Pickle Everything Games

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pickle Everything Games today announced the official, national availability of its new Flippin’ Pickles, a dill-ightfully addictive new family-friendly game that’s flippin’ the script on traditional memory games.Bursting with briny energy and laugh-out-loud action, Flippin’ Pickles (MSRP $9.99 for 2-4 players ages 7+) is an easy-to-learn, snappy memory game marinated in challenges for players to boldly flip and match their way to earn the title of Top Pickle!To play Flippin’ Pickles, players take turns flipping cards and racing to find the perfect pickle pair. It sounds easy, but these silly dillies have sneaky subtleties and players need to stay sharp to win the game.Frank Adler, Partner of Pickle Everything Games, said, “Flippin’ Pickles is the perfect blend of silly and skill. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or a casual snacker, Flippin’ Pickles brings the party to any table for a flippin’ good time.”The new Flippin’ Pickles game now joins the growing vine of best-selling games from Pickle Everything Games, including the original Pickle Everything word game , Pickle Everything Sports, Pickle Everything Kids, Pickle Everything Foodie, and Eat Your Words game.About Pickle Everything Games: Headquartered in Chicago, Pickle Everything Games was founded in 2023 by toy and game industry hall-of-famer, Jeffrey Breslow, when he teamed with successful toy executive Frank Adler. The company launched its first, appropriately named product, Pickle Everything, in 2024. The immediate success of their original word game led to multiple themed versions. Pickling every popular category as a card game will continue while the company now expands its catalog with more original new games, including Eat Your Words and G’Nuzzle, an innovative speed puzzle game, among others.For a dill-ivery of more information visit www.pickleeverything.games and interact with the company on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

