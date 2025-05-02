Latham Teams With Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion Skier Bode Miller to Promote Pool Safety Reminders for Water Safety Month

LATHAM, N.Y., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With summer just around the corner, Latham, The Pool Company [NASDAQ:SWIM], is reminding families to prioritize safety as we head into peak swimming season. During National Water Safety Month this May, the leading manufacturer of in-ground residential swimming pools is teaming up with Olympic and World Championship gold medalist and two-time Overall World Cup Champion Bode Miller to share essential pool safety tips with the goal of helping to prevent accidents and ensuring that homeowners can enjoy their pools with confidence.

“Drowning prevention is a cause that’s deeply personal to me, which is why I’ve partnered with Latham and Coverstar to help raise awareness about the importance of pool safety,” said Bode Miller, whose 19-month-old daughter accidentally drowned in a neighbor’s pool back in 2018. “Simple steps like swim lessons and installing an autocover can make all the difference in keeping kids safe around the water.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1–4, with more than 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths in the U.S. every year.* By taking proactive measures, pool owners can help create a safer swimming environment for their loved ones.

“Swimming pools are a place of joy, relaxation and family fun—but safety should always come first,” said Scott Rajeski, President and CEO of Latham. “At Latham, we are committed to not only delivering high-quality pools, but also to providing education on how to create a secure pool environment. Water Safety Month is the perfect time to talk about how to make backyard swimming pools as safe as possible.”

Following are five essential water safety tips from the experts at Latham:

Never Leave Children Unattended – Always have an adult supervising when children are in or near an open pool. Designate a “Water Watcher” to remain alert and avoid distractions like phones.



Teach Kids to Swim – According to the National Institute of Health, formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning in children ages 1-4 by 88%.** It’s important to enroll children in swim lessons as soon as possible.



Install an Automatic Safety Cover – One of the most effective ways to prevent tragic accidents is by installing an automatic safety cover. Made with ultra-durable material that is essentially impenetrable, these covers provide a secure barrier that keeps kids, pets, wildlife and unauthorized guests out of the water. Additionally, a keyed safety switch is required for operation, providing peace of mind when the pool is not in use and when owners are away.



“You wouldn’t build a house without a roof, would you? The same thinking applies to a pool,” explained Rajeski. “Our Coverstar automatic pool covers offer incredible peace of mind for homeowners looking to keep loved ones and pets out of harm’s way. They also help to maintain water quality and reduce evaporation, making them a smart investment overall.”



Practice Water Safety – Make sure every member of the household is educated on essential water safety rules, such as never swimming alone and always practicing the “feet first” rule when entering a pool or spa.



Be Prepared for Emergencies – Keep safety equipment, such as a life ring and first aid kit, near the pool. It can also be helpful to learn CPR and ensure family and friends know how to respond in case of an emergency.

To learn more about water safety and automatic safety covers, visit LathamPool.com.

