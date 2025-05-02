Submit Release
ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

GLENVIEW, Ill., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.50 per share for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend equates to $6.00 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on July 11, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industry manufacturing leader with revenue of $15.9 billion in 2024. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 44,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Erin Linnihan
Tel: 224.661.7431
investorrelations@itw.com | mediarelations@itw.com


