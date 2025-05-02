Ozan Elektronik Para Showcases Global Ambitions at Money20/20 Asia 2025​

Our presence here at Money20/20 Asia reflects Ozan's dedication to fostering inclusive financial solutions and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.” — Dr Ozan Ozerk

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ozan Elektronik Para , a leading Turkish electronic money institution, made a significant impact at Money20/20 Asia 2025, held from 22 to 24 April at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. The event, Asia's premier fintech gathering, brought together over 4,000 senior decision-makers, including more than 250 speakers and 120 sponsors, representing 19 fintech sectors across 85 countries.Ozan's executive team—CEO Özgür Gerçek, COO Eren Kumcuoğlu, and CPO Cenk Küçükiravul—actively engaged with industry leaders, regulators, and innovators throughout the three-day event. Their participation underscored Ozan's commitment to expanding its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and exploring strategic partnerships in cross-border payments and AI-driven financial services.​Founder Dr Ozan Özerk Emphasises Global CollaborationThe company's founder, Dr. Ozan Özerk, also attended the event, emphasising the importance of global collaboration in fintech innovation. He stated, "Events like Money20/20 Asia provide invaluable opportunities to connect with key players in the financial ecosystem. Our presence here reflects Ozan's dedication to fostering inclusive financial solutions and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide."​Ozan's booth served as a hub for meaningful discussions, facilitating potential collaborations and showcasing the company's innovative products, including its SuperApp and SuperCard offerings. The team also participated in sessions focusing on regulatory developments, sustainable digital banking, and the transformative role of AI in financial services.Money20/20 Asia 2025 highlighted the dynamic nature of the fintech landscape, with a strong emphasis on cross-border payments, regulatory frameworks, and technological advancements. Ozan Elektronik Para's active involvement in the event demonstrates its strategic vision to be at the forefront of these developments, driving growth and innovation in the global financial sector.About Ozan Elektronik ParaOzan Elektronik Para is one of Türkiye's pioneering electronic money institutions, licensed by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye. The company offers a comprehensive range of payment solutions, including its SuperApp and SuperCard for individual users, as well as Virtual POS, Physical POS, and Dealer Collection Solutions for businesses of all sizes. Ozan is a member of BKM, Troy, Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay, reflecting its commitment to providing secure and innovative financial services.

