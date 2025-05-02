Custom Pool Steps and Entryways Enhance Accessibility for Residential and Commercial Pools

Accessibility is not just a code requirement; it's a design choice that makes pools more functional for families, seniors, guests, and clients” — William Gunzburg

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accessibility has become a key focus in modern pool design, with custom steps and entryways providing safer, easier, and more inclusive experiences for swimmers of all ages and abilities. Across residential and commercial projects, there is a growing trend toward building pools that prioritize thoughtful entry solutions, rather than relying on standard ladder access alone.Custom-designed pool steps and entryways serve multiple important purposes. They improve safety by offering gradual transitions into the water, provide aesthetic flexibility to match a pool's design, and accommodate individuals with mobility challenges. As awareness increases around inclusive design, property owners are placing greater emphasis on creating pools that can be enjoyed comfortably by a wider range of users. William Gunzburg , owner of Kingfish Pools Inc. in Metairie, Louisiana, explained the value of investing in custom pool entry features."Accessibility is not just a code requirement; it's a design choice that makes pools more functional for families, seniors, guests, and clients," said Gunzburg. "Custom steps and entryways allow for safer use, better circulation during swim therapy, and a more welcoming environment overall."Custom pool entry solutions come in many forms. Popular options include wide, shallow steps, sun shelves, sloped beach entries, integrated handrails, and recessed seating areas. Each feature can be tailored to the needs of the space and the people using it.Wide Steps and Tanning LedgesWide, shallow steps provide an ideal solution for residential pools, where young children, older adults, or individuals with limited mobility benefit from gentle transitions into the water. These steps are typically built to cover one side or an entire end of the pool, offering both functionality and visual appeal.Tanning ledges, also known as sun shelves, serve a similar purpose. These shallow-water platforms allow swimmers to rest, relax, and play in the pool without needing to be fully submerged. They also double as easy entry points for those who prefer gradual immersion or require additional support.Beach EntriesA beach entry, or zero-entry pool, mimics the natural slope of a shoreline. Starting dry at the deck and gradually deepening into the main pool, a beach entry provides a seamless transition that is wheelchair-friendly and highly attractive. This type of entryway removes the need for steps or ladders altogether, making it an excellent choice for maximizing accessibility without sacrificing style.Handrails and Assistive FeaturesIntegrated handrails offer critical support for individuals who require assistance getting in and out of the water. Properly positioned, corrosion-resistant handrails enhance safety without detracting from the pool’s appearance. Some designs also include built-in underwater seating near entry points, allowing users to pause, rest, and acclimate before moving into deeper areas.Custom Placement for Individual NeedsOne of the primary advantages of custom pool entry solutions is the ability to design features that meet specific user needs. A family with small children might prioritize wide steps with extra-deep treads, while a hotel or fitness center serving older adults may emphasize beach entries or sloped ramps compliant with ADA guidelines.Customization allows builders and designers to work closely with property owners, ensuring that entryways fit both the visual design goals and practical requirements of the pool’s intended users.Health and Therapeutic BenefitsBeyond simple access, custom steps and entryways support aquatic therapy, rehabilitation, and fitness programs. Pools designed with wide steps, gradual slopes, and shallow resting areas enable safe, low-impact exercise routines for individuals recovering from injury, managing arthritis, or participating in physical therapy.These features open up new possibilities for health and wellness activities in both residential and commercial settings, providing an added layer of utility beyond recreational use.Durability and MaintenanceMaterial selection and construction techniques play a critical role in ensuring that custom pool steps and entryways maintain structural integrity over time. Builders incorporate slip-resistant finishes, durable concrete, and long-lasting tile work to minimize maintenance requirements and ensure safety year-round.Careful attention to water flow, drainage, and design layout helps prevent issues such as algae buildup or structural wear, preserving both appearance and function. Properly built and maintained entry features can add value to the property while reducing the risk of accidents or injuries.A Growing Expectation Across the IndustryThe emphasis on accessibility is reshaping industry standards. Across Louisiana and the broader Southern market, homeowners, hotels, country clubs, rehabilitation centers, and multi-family developments are integrating custom pool entry features into new builds and renovation projects.As regulatory frameworks evolve to promote greater inclusivity and as consumer expectations shift toward more thoughtful design, pools with accessible features are becoming the norm rather than the exception.A Commitment to Functional BeautyCustom pool steps and entryways represent a commitment to blending functionality with visual appeal. With smart design choices, it is possible to create pools that are safer, more inviting, and more beautiful — accommodating everyone without sacrificing the elegance of the overall space.Well-designed entry solutions show that attention to detail matters, not just in aesthetics, but in creating spaces where everyone can feel comfortable, supported, and free to enjoy the water.About Kingfish Pools Inc.:Kingfish Pools Inc., based in Metairie, Louisiana, specializes in the design and construction of custom residential and commercial pools, with a focus on accessibility, durability, and exceptional craftsmanship tailored to meet individual project needs.

