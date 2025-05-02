FREE WEBINAR LAUNCHES MAY 25 TO SUPPORT WITCHES IN RECOVERY WITH SPIRITUAL TOOLS

Thirteen: Recovery Tools for Witches Sober Witch Life Book Available on Amazon Weekly Recovery Circles

A new free webinar designed for witches navigating addiction recovery through spirituality and magick launches Sunday, May 25 at 6PM EST.

Recovery isn’t one-size-fits-all. I created THIRTEEN so witches could heal with tools that honor both their sobriety and their magick.” — Sunshine, Creatrix of Sober Witch Life

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new free webinar designed for witches navigating addiction recovery through spirituality and magick launches Sunday, May 25 at 6PM EST. The Witch’s Recovery Tool Webinar: THIRTEEN is a live, monthly event offering tarot reflection, ritual-based guidance, and a safe space for witches in recovery to explore spiritual practices that align with their sober lifestyle. The webinar will stream live via Zoom and YouTube, with optional anonymity and replay access for those unable to attend in real time.

Created by Sunshine Witchski, founder of the Sober Witch Life movement and author of Sober Witch Life: A Magickal Guide to Recovery, this initiative aims to fill a gap in existing recovery options by offering tools rooted in witchcraft, divination, and intuitive healing. Each session centers on one of the Witch’s Thirteen Steps to Recovery and introduces practical, spiritually grounded techniques for maintaining sobriety.

A RESPONSE TO A GAP IN TRADITIONAL RECOVERY OPTIONS

According to data from Pew Research, nearly one-third of Americans describe themselves as spiritual but not religious. For many individuals in recovery, especially witches, existing 12-step or clinical programs often do not align with their beliefs or practices. The Witch’s Recovery Tool Webinar: THIRTEEN was created to provide a meaningful alternative.

“These tools were born out of necessity during my own recovery,” said Sunshine. “At the time, I couldn’t find anything that reflected my magickal beliefs. I began creating rituals, tarot spreads, and recovery practices that felt authentic to me. Now I’m honored to offer them to others who are also looking for recovery tools that align with who they are.”

WHAT PARTICIPANTS CAN EXPECT

Each 90-minute webinar includes: A deep dive into one of the Witch’s Thirteen Recovery Steps, with time for storytelling, guided teaching, and ritual-based exercises. An intuitive group reading offering insight and clarity related to the recovery tool explored that month. An open space for participants to ask questions, share their stories, and receive spiritual coaching from Sunshine in a supportive circle. And for those unable to attend live, replays are available on Illuminate: The Unschool of Sober Witchcraft’s YouTube channel.

THE VALUE OF A MAGICKAL RECOVERY PATH

Participants walk away with tangible support between meetings, including rituals, reflection prompts, or new perspectives on sobriety. This model stands apart from traditional programs by integrating elements of shadow work, psychic development, and spiritual autonomy. By exploring recovery through magickal recovery tools, witches learn to create healing practices that are both sustainable and personally meaningful.

TESTIMONY FROM THE COMMUNITY

“When I joined the THIRTEEN webinar, I was feeling overwhelmed and unsure if I was even doing recovery right,” shared one participant. “I asked about my constant energetic burnout, and Sunshine offered a new way to approach it spiritually. The tarot reading that night felt like a message just for me. I still do the ritual I learned that evening. This wasn’t just helpful—it changed how I care for myself.”

ABOUT THE SOBER WITCH LIFE MOVEMENT

The Sober Witch Life movement began with Sunshine’s own search for a recovery path that didn’t require abandoning her spiritual identity. As a psychic medium, Reiki Master Teacher, and witch in long-term recovery, she created a framework that integrates magick with sober living. The movement now includes: the Sober Witch Life Book, a practical and ritual-based guide to addiction recovery for witches. The Sober Witch Mobile App, home to meditations, rituals, spellwork, and community support. The Recovery Coven, a digital membership offering access to spiritual recovery programs, live workshops, and peer support.

Through these offerings, Sunshine has supported thousands of individuals who identify as witches in developing recovery paths that reflect their unique values, beliefs, and spiritual practices.

WHY THIS MATTERS NOW

With a growing number of people seeking alternatives to traditional recovery models, the demand for spiritually aligned support continues to rise. The Witch’s Recovery Tool Webinar: THIRTEEN offers a free, consistent entry point for witches in recovery to explore new tools, deepen their spiritual connection, and find fellowship.

This webinar also serves as a bridge to deeper work within the Recovery Coven community, where members continue exploring witchcraft and sobriety through structured programs, shadow work in recovery, and ongoing mutual support.

UPCOMING WEBINAR DETAILS

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM EST

Location: Live via Zoom and YouTube

Registration: https://illuminateunschool.com/recovery-tools-for-witches/

Participation is free and open to all witches in recovery or those exploring sober witchcraft.

ABOUT SUNSHINE WITCHSKI

Sunshine Witchski is the founder of Illuminate: The Unschool of Sober Witchcraft and creator of The Sober Witch Mobile App. She is a published author, certified Reiki Master Teacher, spiritual recovery guide, and community leader. Her mission is to help witches reclaim their power and align their sobriety with their spiritual path. Sunshine hosts regular events, workshops, and recovery circles that center on witchcraft and sobriety as tools for transformation.

To speak with Sunshine or request an interview, email press@illuminateunschool.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

