Kevin Vilkin Joins Milken Young Leaders Circle

LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin Vilkin, co-founder of Emergent Strategic Partners, has joined the Milken Young Leaders Circle (YLC), an honor awarded to outstanding executives, entrepreneurs, and change-makers who are shaping the future of business and philanthropy. As a member of YLC, Vilkin will join a network of high-impact individuals working across industries to drive innovation, economic growth, and social progress.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the YLC community,” said Jenny Sorin, Associate Director, Business and Program at the Milken Institute . “His dedication to advancing renewable energy and leveraging technology for global impact aligns with the Milken Institute’s mission to drive meaningful change. Through his leadership at Emergent, Kevin is helping leading brands accelerate clean energy adoption and reduce carbon emissions. We look forward to the insights and impact he will bring to our network.”

"I am honored to be recognized by and join the Milken Young Leaders Circle ," said Vilkin. "At Emergent, we believe in the power of transformative partnerships, and I look forward to collaborating with this extraordinary group of leaders to create meaningful change at scale."

About Kevin Vilkin

Before launching Emergent, Vilkin founded and successfully exited his first business—a music events company—at the age of 21, helping shape the careers of global artists such as Mumford & Sons and the Zac Brown Band. He founded the Vanguard Program for Summit Series, connecting the world’s most influential leaders, including Richard Branson, Ray Dalio, and Jeff Bezos.

Vilkin currently serves as a Senior Advisor to Redaptive, ID.me, and GoodLeap. He sits on the Board of Directors at Conservation International, is a member of Business Executives for National Security (BENS), and has been recognized as a Milken Young Leaders Circle and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. Additionally, he previously served as a Senior Advisor to TPG Growth.

About Emergent Strategic Partners

Emergent develops strategic partnerships that scale sustainable innovations for large enterprises. By connecting leading companies with emerging businesses, Emergent drives cost efficiencies and revenue growth while providing family offices with access to high-potential investment opportunities. Emergent partners’ impact includes $2.2B in revenue generated, $2.8B in enterprise value created, and $1.3B in capital raised.

