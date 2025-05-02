Hunting-Related Shooting

CONTACT:

May 2, 2025

Madison, NH – On Thursday, May 1, 2025, shortly after 10:00 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a man suffered a gunshot injury while turkey hunting. After successfully harvesting one turkey earlier in the morning, a pair of hunters began hunting in a different area.

Unfortunately, they became separated from one another and were on opposite sides of a clearing. A turkey passed between the pair and, not knowing his partner was located in the wood line beyond the bird, one hunter fired a single shot. Multiple pellets from the shotgun shell continued beyond the turkey and struck the hunter in the face and upper torso. He suffered multiple wounds but none were life threatening.

They phoned 911 for help and were able to walk on their own back to their vehicle where they were met by an ambulance which transported the victim to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.

In addition to Conservation Officers members of Action Ambulance, the Madison Police Department and NH State Police responded. The incident is currently under investigation and no further details are available at this time.