Best Tasting Protein Powder: Most Delicious Picks In 2025

In this article, we break down the top-tasting protein powders, their flavors, and what to expect from each product. You'll also find options that cater to special dietary needs, including gluten-free, plant-based, and lactose free formulas.

Best Tasting Protein Powders Of 2025:

Best Tasting Whey Protein Powder: Huge Whey

Best Tasting Isolate Protein Powder: Huge Isolate

Best Tasting Vegan Protein Powder: HS Vegan Protein

When it comes to flavor and versatility, Huge Whey stands out as the best tasting whey protein powder on the market. With unique flavor options such as Cinnamon Bun, White Chocolate Raspberry, and Chocolate Peanut Butter, we consider this to be more of a treat than an actual supplement.

The flavors are spot on, too; they don't taste artificial at all. It's a rich, smooth whey that really hits the spot. Perfect as a pre or post workout shake. But it is not just the flavor that is outstanding - the macronutrients are, too! Each scoop packs 25 grams of protein derived from high-quality whey protein concentrate. It's extremely low in carbohydrates and fats and has no added sugars.

We also found that Huge Whey mixes easily with water or milk yet still maintains a nice creamy texture that feels indulgent. We can't stress enough how rare that is, especially for a protein powder with this much flavor.

A container holds 30 servings and costs $44,95, so it's priced average. Good quality protein powder isn't cheap; we all know that. Plus, when you buy it, you get a free shaker. If you've tried protein powders before and were left disappointed by bland or gritty flavors, Huge Whey will change your mind.

Huge Isolate is our go-to choice if you're looking for a clean, fast-digesting protein powder that doesn't compromise on taste. Despite being a whey isolate, which typically sacrifices flavor for purity, this one delivers on both fronts. The flavors are outstanding, with our favorites being the Birthday Cake and Cinnamon Crunch.

When it comes to texture, Huge Isolate is light yet still creamy. There's no chalkiness of aftertaste. It dissolves easily in water, and for those who want an extra smooth shake, you can also use it with milk (trust us, it's fantastic).

When it comes to macronutrients, Huge Isolate doesn't disappoint either. Of course, we want something that tastes delicious, but if it's also spot-on macro-wise, it's a win-win. Each scoop provides 30 grams of protein, which is a great amount. Carbohydrates and fats are minimal, as you'd expect in an isolate protein. If you're lactose intolerant, this is an excellent option.

With 30 servings per container and a price of $59.95, it's definitely considered a premium option. But, in return, you're getting a high-quality and delicious isolate protein. In our opinion, worth every penny.

We all know vegan proteins often lack flavor, but HS Vegan Protein is an exception. It comes in mouthwatering flavors such as Cookies & Cream, Birthday Cake, and Marshmallow Madness (our favorite flavor!). Each scoop provides 20 grams of plant-based protein sources (fava beans, mung beans, rice, and peas). Because they use multiple sources, you get a complete amino acid profile. So not only does it taste good, but it's going to help you with muscle recovery and growth, too!

What really surprised us, though, was the texture. It's smooth, easy to mix, and completely free of the grainy or earthy texture common in other vegan proteins. Whether you mix it with water or almond milk or blend it into a smoothie, it tastes surprisingly good. With 25 servings per tub and a very reasonable price of $29.95, it's an excellent option for those seeking a clean, flavorful vegan protein.

How we picked the best tasting protein powders

To come up with this list, we didn't just take the manufacturer's word for it. We actually tested more than 50 brands of whey protein powders, shortlisting only those that met our strict criteria.

Our favorite and best tasting protein powder flavors

As you may have noticed from this list, brands are getting really creative when it comes to flavor options. Some of the flavors are liquid versions of desserts and cereals. We love that variety, and there are so many good options nowadays. In our opinion, you can't go wrong with:

Why taking protein powder is good for you

Get essential nutrients. Exercise causes micro tears in your muscle fibers. Your body rebuilds it, thus leading to stronger and bigger muscles in its place. That's why it's important to feed your body with the right nutrients for energy, muscle growth, and recovery. While you can get nutrients from your diet, a protein powder ensures that you get the proper amount, in an optimized form that's easy to absorb.

What to Mix Your Protein Powder With — and How to Make a Tasty Protein Shake

Many protein powder manufacturers leave the mixing decision up to you; there's no one best way to mix your powder. There are many options, and many come down to your taste preference. You'll need a cup, a shaker, a water bottle, or a cup that has been specially designed for shaking (they're offered by many of the companies that make protein powders).

In addition to a scoop or two of the powder (follow the recommendations of the manufacturer), you can use everything from cold water and skim milk to plant-based milk, coconut water, or dairy-free milk to create the protein powder drink or shake of your choice. All you do is secure a lid and give it a big shake. If you're trying out a new powder, it may take a few attempts to get the shaking and taste profile right. What else you put into your shake can also factor into what you mix your protein powder with.

If you use fruit or ice, you may find almond milk to be best for taste and mixing. If you don't use ice or prefer a less intense flavor in the morning, you may want to use just chilled water. The options are pretty endless. Some put protein powder in their coffee — hot or ice. Others like their protein powder shake with oatmeal added. It's fully customizable to your lifestyle and flavor preference.

Best Tasting Protein Powder FAQ



1. How many calories are there in protein powder?

It depends on the supplement, but servings usually average 100 to 150 calories per scoop. However, the total calories also depend on what you mix with the protein powder, such as whether or not you use milk or add fruits.

2. How often should you take protein powder?

You can take it every day, or as often as you work out per week. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for the amount of scoops per day.

3. How can I make a delicious protein shake?

The most delicious protein powders taste great on their own. All you have to do is to add water and mix in either a shaker bottle or a blender.

However, you can also get very creative with your protein shake recipes. Try adding one or more of these ingredients:

Nuts and nut butter. These add protein, fat, fiber… and flavor! Try almonds, peanuts, cashews, walnuts or pecans.

These add protein, fat, fiber… and flavor! Try almonds, peanuts, cashews, walnuts or pecans. Seeds. These add texture and flavor, and contain protein and other nutrients. Try chia seed, flax seed, hemp seeds, or pepitas.

These add texture and flavor, and contain protein and other nutrients. Try chia seed, flax seed, hemp seeds, or pepitas. Fruits and veggies. You can switch up your flavors, get additional vitamins and minerals. Some high-protein options linclude avocado, kiwi, blackberries, potato, cauliflower, kale, and spinach.

4. How does protein powder work?

Protein shakes provide amino acids, which can be sourced from cow's milk (whey protein and casein) or plants (such as soy, hemp, pea, or rice). The body uses amino acids to build muscle tissue. Many proteins will also contain other nutrients that can support muscle strength and recovery, so you feel stronger during your workout, and experience less pain and fatigue.

5. Is it safe to take protein powder?

Yes. The best protein powders only use ingredients that are clinically proven to be safe and effective. However, do practice common sense. Never buy protein powders from suspicious sources, and follow the manufacturer's instructions for dosage. As with all supplements, you should also consult with your doctor if you have any pre-existing medical conditions or are taking prescription medicines.

The bottom line

You don't have to force yourself to drink a supplement you don't like. There are many high quality protein powders that are delicious, nutritious, and offer good value for money. Through this list of best-tasting protein powders, you're bound to find a brand that gives you just the right flavor, at the sweetness level that suits your preferences. Once you find a protein shake you like, it will become a motivating part of your routine—the "no-guilt treat" that fuels you for your workout.

