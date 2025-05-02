Electric Vehicle Taxi Market Size to Uptrend USD 80.77 Bn by 2034

According to Towards Automotive, the global electric vehicle taxi market size is calculated at USD 25.17 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 80.77 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.63% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle taxi market size was valued at USD 24.59 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 80.77 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Automotive a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Market Overview:

The electric vehicle taxi sector is advancing quickly as part of the worldwide transition to sustainable transport. Electric taxis provide an environmentally friendly substitute for traditional fuel-powered taxis by decreasing carbon emissions, reducing noise pollution, and lowering long-term operational expenses. Governments in various nations are facilitating the use of EV taxis through incentives, tax advantages, and commitments to enhance charging infrastructure. Moreover, advancements in battery range, vehicle capabilities, and charging efficiency have made EVs more attractive for commercial taxi operations.

Recent Product Innovations by Top Market Companies

Sr. No. Name of the Company Name of the Model Name of the Brand Usage 1.



BYD Auto Co., Ltd.



e6 MPV BYD Electric taxi fleets and urban ride-sharing services D1 Electric MPV BYD Purpose-built for ride-hailing and taxi use 2.



Hyundai Motor Company



Ioniq 5 EV Hyundai Premium electric taxi services and sustainable urban mobility Kona Electric Hyundai Compact electric taxi solution for city operations 3.



Tata Motors Limited



Xpres-T EV



Tata Xpres



Dedicated electric sedan for fleet and taxi operators Tigor EV



Tata Motors



Entry-level electric vehicle for taxi aggregators

Ride-hailing services and fleet operators are increasingly incorporating electric vehicles into their offerings to comply with environmental standards and meet customer demands. Although challenges like high initial investment and limited charging facilities exist in some regions, ongoing technological progress and supportive policies are gradually addressing these issues. As the urban population increases and sustainable transport becomes more critical, electric vehicle taxis are set to be pivotal in the future of urban mobility.

Key Trends in the Electric Vehicle Taxi Market:

Fleet Electrification by Major Mobility Companies: Leading ride-hailing firms are progressively converting their existing fleets into electric vehicles, motivated by sustainability objectives and regulations, thus accelerating global EV taxi adoption.

Leading ride-hailing firms are progressively converting their existing fleets into electric vehicles, motivated by sustainability objectives and regulations, thus accelerating global EV taxi adoption. Growth of Charging Infrastructure: The rapid establishment of fast-charging stations in urban and suburban locations is improving operational efficiency and motivating more taxi providers to shift to electric vehicles.

The rapid establishment of fast-charging stations in urban and suburban locations is improving operational efficiency and motivating more taxi providers to shift to electric vehicles. Adoption of Smart Technologies: EV taxis are being fitted with telematics, route optimization, and AI-based maintenance systems that enhance driver efficiency and passenger experience while decreasing downtime and operating expenses.



Limitations & Challenges in Electric Vehicle Taxi Market:

High Initial Investment: The cost of purchasing EVs remains a significant hurdle for taxi operators, even with potential long-term savings, hindering widespread acceptance in price-sensitive regions.

The cost of purchasing EVs remains a significant hurdle for taxi operators, even with potential long-term savings, hindering widespread acceptance in price-sensitive regions. Range Anxiety and Charging Downtime: A limited driving range and inadequate access to charging in specific areas affect operational consistency and lessen the attractiveness of EVs for extended taxi service.

A limited driving range and inadequate access to charging in specific areas affect operational consistency and lessen the attractiveness of EVs for extended taxi service. Concerns About Battery Degradation: Frequent charging and heavy daily utilization can accelerate battery deterioration, increasing concerns about long-term costs for fleet managers and influencing overall return on investment.



Future Opportunity in the Electric Vehicle Taxi Market

The electric vehicle taxi industry possesses significant opportunities with the increasing demand for sustainable urban transportation solutions. With heightened environmental consciousness, stricter emission standards, and enhanced government support for EV adoption, taxi fleets are well-positioned for electrification. Urban areas grappling with pollution and congestion challenges are particularly advocating for zero-emission transport, driving strong demand for electric taxis.

Furthermore, advancements in battery technology and charging networks are improving operational practicality, while trends in shared mobility are increasing the call for efficient, economical EV taxis. Developing economies with fast-growing urban populations represent immense opportunities, providing considerable long-term growth potential for electric taxi operators.

In April 2025, Tesla initiated trials for a ride-hailing service utilizing its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology with its employees in Austin and the San Francisco Bay Area. This pilot initiative serves as a precursor to Tesla’s upcoming robotaxi service, assisting in the refinement of vehicle dispatching and ride-request systems ahead of a wider launch anticipated for June 2025.



Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific’s Sustained Dominance in the Electric Vehicle Taxi Market

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest market share, driven by strong government backing, a swiftly growing urban population, and the expansion of EV infrastructure. Key players such as China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of the switch to electric mobility, with significant adoption of EV taxis spurred by environmental regulations and cost-effectiveness.

Top Asia Pacific Countries for Electric Vehicle Taxi Production

China: China is at the forefront of electric taxi production in the Asia Pacific owing to substantial government subsidies, a large domestic EV industry, and a well-established charging network, particularly in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

China is at the forefront of electric taxi production in the Asia Pacific owing to substantial government subsidies, a large domestic EV industry, and a well-established charging network, particularly in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai. India: India is swiftly expanding its electric taxi industry, propelled by both national and regional incentives, low operating costs, and increasing collaborations between fleet operators and EV manufacturers in cities like Delhi and Bangalore.

India is swiftly expanding its electric taxi industry, propelled by both national and regional incentives, low operating costs, and increasing collaborations between fleet operators and EV manufacturers in cities like Delhi and Bangalore. Japan: Japan emphasizes unique electric taxi solutions featuring cutting-edge battery technology and integration of autonomous driving, underpinned by governmental initiatives aimed at carbon neutrality and smart urban mobility, particularly in Tokyo and Osaka.

Japan emphasizes unique electric taxi solutions featuring cutting-edge battery technology and integration of autonomous driving, underpinned by governmental initiatives aimed at carbon neutrality and smart urban mobility, particularly in Tokyo and Osaka. Furthermore, the increasing environmental consciousness and the demand for low-emission public transport options motivate fleet operators and governments alike to invest in EV taxis. With ongoing innovation, rising production capabilities, and a growing charging network, Asia Pacific continues to sustain its position in the market.

In March 2024, BYD, a prominent electric vehicle manufacturer from China, unveiled a new fleet of electric taxis in Hong Kong, addressing the increasing demand for sustainable transport options in the area. The company's goal is to offer a cleaner choice compared to traditional taxis, aiding the city’s initiative to cut carbon emissions.



North America: The Fastest-Growing Region

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to rising environmental concerns, favorable government policies, and a growing desire for sustainable urban transport. Major cities throughout the U.S. and Canada are endorsing electric mobility by providing incentives, tax breaks, and enhancing EV charging networks. Many ride-hailing companies are transforming their fleets into electric models in order to fulfill emission reduction objectives. Advances in technology and the presence of leading EV manufacturers are further driving market growth.

In November 2023, Revel, an electric vehicle rideshare platform operating in New York City, redirected its focus towards electric vehicle taxi services. The company terminated its electric moped program and now manages a fleet of over 500 electric vehicles. Revel also intends to expand its EV charging stations, aiming to add 200 additional chargers by 2025.



Major Factors for the Electric Vehicle Taxi Market’s Expansion in North America:

North America enjoys robust governmental support, including tax incentives, subsidies, and grants for EV taxis, encouraging fleet operators to switch to electric vehicles and achieve sustainability targets.

Stringent environmental laws in North American urban centers, aiming to lower carbon emissions and enhance air quality, are forcing taxi operators to incorporate electric vehicles, thereby propelling the growth of the EV taxi market.

The ongoing development of EV charging networks in North America, particularly in city areas, facilitates the uninterrupted operation of electric taxi fleets.



Segment Outlook

Range Insights

The short-range EV taxis segment dominated the electric vehicle taxi market with the largest share in 2024, primarily due to their extensive use in urban settings where daily travel distances are typically short. These taxis are favored for city commutes because they are cost-effective, require simpler battery upkeep, and offer faster charging times. With strong backing from local policies and a growing trend towards electrification in city fleets, short-range electric vehicles continue to be highly preferred in densely populated areas.

The long-range EV taxis segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to improvements in battery technology and a rising demand for travel solutions between cities. These vehicles provide longer driving distances on a single charge, making them ideal for suburban and rural services. Government incentives for electric vehicles and the development of high-speed charging infrastructure are further boosting the adoption of long-range electric taxis over wider geographical regions.

Ownership Model Insights

The company-owned segment dominated the electric vehicle taxi market with the largest share in 2024 due to its operational effectiveness and centralized management of fleets. Ride-hailing companies and taxi service providers favor company ownership for better oversight of vehicle maintenance, brand consistency, and scheduling. This model facilitates the seamless integration of electric vehicles into fleets and encourages investments in infrastructure like private charging facilities, which enhances reliability and uniformity in service standards across urban and metropolitan taxi services.

The individually owned segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the projection period. Government incentives and financing options for electric vehicles enable independent drivers to acquire electric taxis. With reduced operational expenses and increasing environmental consciousness, more taxi drivers are switching to electric models. This flexible ownership gives drivers independence regarding routes and schedules while aiding in the market's decentralization. The rising popularity of ridesharing further bolsters segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape

Zoox

Hyundai

General Motors

Volkswagen

Tesla

BMW

Mercedes-Benz

Chanje

Rivian

Nissan

Kia

BYD

Ford

Workhorse Group

Recent Breakthroughs in the Electric Vehicle Taxi Market

In April 2025 , Uber and Volkswagen announced their collaboration to introduce autonomous, all-electric ID. Buzz minivans into Uber’s ride-hailing service. The initiative is set to kick off in Los Angeles, with testing slated for 2025 and a commercial launch expected in 2026. This partnership signifies a major advancement toward autonomous and environmentally friendly urban mobility solutions in North America.

, Uber and Volkswagen announced their collaboration to introduce autonomous, all-electric ID. Buzz minivans into Uber’s ride-hailing service. The initiative is set to kick off in Los Angeles, with testing slated for 2025 and a commercial launch expected in 2026. This partnership signifies a major advancement toward autonomous and environmentally friendly urban mobility solutions in North America. In April 2025 , Sarla Aviation announced a plan to launch Electric Air Taxi Services in Mumbai and Delhi.

, Sarla Aviation announced a plan to launch Electric Air Taxi Services in Mumbai and Delhi. In April 2024, the Indian company WTicabs revealed intentions to add 1,000 electric vehicles to its fleet as part of a sustainability effort. This initiative aims to expand into tier II cities in India and international markets, including Saudi Arabia and Southeast Asia, meeting the increasing demand for eco-friendly corporate transportation services in business centers.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Vehicle

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs)

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs)



By Range

Short-range EV Taxis

Long-range EV Taxis

By Ownership Model

Company-owned

Individually-owned

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



