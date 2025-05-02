Authentic Holdings, Inc., Closes $11 Million Acquisition of Goliath Motion Pictures Promotions

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Authentic Holdings, Inc ( OTC:AHRO ) has completed the acquisition of Goliath Motion Pictures Entertainment.

Chris Giordano President of Authentic Holdings, Inc., stated: "The closing of the Goliath Motion Pictures Promotions' library is a watershed deal for Authentic Holdings, Inc and its shareholders. It not only adds $11 million in tangible assets to our balance sheet, but it will enable us to leverage the content contained in the library with "Video on Demand" opportunities as well as developing revenue share programs with both large corporate media distribution companies as well as the many independent station owners."

We are currently in 61 "Designated Market Areas" (DMAS). The Goliath acquisition will now allow us to expand that number aggressively as we move closer to the goal of 100 DMAS and eventually a $50-100 Rate Card for our 30 second ad spots across the Maybacks networks.

Goliath's library consists of award-winning shows such as In Living Color, The Desmonds, Matt Houston, and Steven Spielberg's Taken, just to name a few. Additionally, it includes films like Open Range, starring Kevin Costner and Robert Duvall, ten full-length Elvis Presley movies such as Blue Hawaii, and Attila, starring Gerard Butler. Beyond film and television, the library contains hundreds of documentaries and live concerts featuring top-tier artists from both the Hip Hop and Rock-n-Roll genres. This vast selection enables us to fine-tune audience engagement, appealing to both younger and older demographics while significantly expanding Maybacks' footprint in the advertising market.

The purchase of Goliath will have an enormous effect on our balance sheet, giving Authentic Holdings, Inc., a substantial amount of shareholder equity which will play a key role as we look at the possibility of an uplisting to a higher exchange in the future.

As to the purchase terms, the acquisition was consummated by issuing a Convertible Preferred Stock in Authentic Holdings, Inc., which cannot be converted to common for three years from its issuance date and then only up to 20% may be converted in any given year. There will not be any immediate dilutive effects to shareholders, which will allow the Company to grow substantially during the hiatus period and at the same time develop a more robust liquidity in its common stock.

Priscella Holyfield-Cooper, CEO, and initial Founder of Maybacks Global Ent., LLC, reports: "The acquisition of Goliath Motion Pictures Promotions marks a transformative moment for Maybacks Global Entertainment. By integrating Goliath's extensive content library into our ecosystem, we're expanding our reach and redefining how audiences engage with entertainment, whether on TV, online, mobile, or future technologies. This strategic move not only solidifies our commitment to delivering exceptional content but also positions Maybacks for long-term financial growth by maximizing revenue while minimizing overhead. We are thrilled to embark on this next chapter and bring compelling stories to viewers worldwide."

About Authentic Holdings: Authentic Holdings combines entertainment, technology, and textiles to create a diverse portfolio of offerings. Their subsidiary Maybacks Global's collaboration with WiseDV underscores their commitment to innovation in the streaming industry.

For more information, chrisg@authenticholdingsinc.com

About Goliath Motion Pictures Promotions, Inc: Goliath Motion Pictures Promotions, Inc is an independent owner of over 40,000 movie and television shows. Goliath has been an independent distributor of its content for over 15 years to many independent station owners across the country.

For more information, maureen@maybackstv.com

Safe Harbor Act

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Authentic Holdings, Inc, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements including those relating to the Company's ability to execute its acquisition strategy, and to launch its growth and expansion plans, among others, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Authentic Holdings, Inc's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of Authentic Holdings, Inc.'s future revenues, financial performance, or stock price. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Authentic Holdings, Inc, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

