Hapbee Technologies Partners with Snooze - the Fastest-Growing Sleep & Wellness Retailer in the U.S. - to Expand Experiential Retail Footprint

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HAPB | OTCQB: HAPBF | FSE: HA1) (“Hapbee” or the “Company”), the digital wellness company pioneering bio-streamed wearable and embedded wellness devices, today announced a strategic partnership with Snooze, the fastest-growing, privately held sleep and wellness retailer in the United States. With nearly 100 store locations expected by the end of 2025, Snooze offers a uniquely high-touch, personalized in-store experience focused on optimizing better sleep.

Under the terms of the partnership, Hapbee and Snooze will collaborate on a comprehensive go-to-market strategy that includes:

Integration of Hapbee’s product line — including the Hapbee Sleep Pad, Hapbee Neckband, and soon-to-be-launched Immersive Mattress Topper — into Snooze’s wellness assortment, both in-store and online.

Launch of a retail program in Q2 2025 at select Snooze stores.

Joint co-marketing and promotional efforts.

Inclusion of Hapbee in Snooze Sleep Rooms at select hotel locations.





“This partnership is a critical step forward in Hapbee’s strategy to scale our presence in physical locations where consumers can actually feel the effects of our technology,” said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. “Snooze’s high-touch, consultative approach to crafting personalized sleep solutions is the ideal environment for showcasing the benefits of Hapbee to consumers actively seeking better sleep.”

"By featuring Hapbee’s all-natural, science-backed products, Snooze now offers a unique in-store experience technology where customers can actually feel better sleep,” said Matt Smith, CEO of Snooze. “This is incredibly exciting for us and we believe Hapbee will be a key part of our growth plans as we expand into more locations nationwide and globally.”

This partnership represents a major expansion of Hapbee’s retail and experiential footprint, aligning with the company’s mission to transform human wellness through non-invasive, frequency-based technology. The launch at Snooze stores, beginning with a strategic roll-out in Q2, is designed to validate in-person trial as a catalyst for conversion, a key metric for long term growth.

Hapbee Management Cease Trade Order Approved

The Company announces that its application under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”) for a Management Cease Trade Order (“MCTO”) has been approved by the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company. The MCTO was requested in connection with the delay in the filing of the Company’s financial statements required pursuant to Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations (the “Instrument”), as detailed in the Company’s press release dated April 18, 2025. The MCTO will restrict all trading by the Company’s CEO and CFO in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect. The issuance of the MCTO will not affect the ability of persons who are not directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade their securities.

Both the Company and the Auditor continue to work diligently towards the completion and filing of the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, MD&A, and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) certifications (collectively, the “Required Filings”) for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company expects that the Required Filings will be completed and filed on or before June 30, 2025. The MCTO will remain in effect until two business days after the Required Filings are filed or until it is revoked or varied.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the “alternative information guidelines” described in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release for so long as it remains in default of the requirement to make the Required Filings. The Company has not taken any steps towards any insolvency proceeding, and the Company has no material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform, and feel. Hapbee’s digital wellness library of Blends and Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science .



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to meet its planned product marketing and development initiatives and the Company’s ability to achieve its e-commerce rollout and full-scale commercial launch as anticipated.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, delays in design, production, manufacturing, development or releases of signal blends, collection of data from customer use, or the Company may not be able to achieve its targets as anticipated or at all; changes in legislation and regulations; increase in operating costs; equipment failures; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation; the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

