KCI Acquires Advanced Telecommunications Solutions

Sparks, Maryland, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The telecommunications division of KCI Construction Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of Advanced Telecommunications Solutions (ATS), a Richmond, Virginia-based firm specializing in the installation of equipment supporting the wireless industry.

Since its inception in October 2015, ATS has developed strong relationships with leading cellular carriers, garnering an excellent reputation for its industry knowledge, technical expertise, and delivery of high-quality installations. Building on this foundation, ATS’s consistent performance has established them as a preferred contractor for customers, specializing in the installation of electronic telecommunications equipment, batteries, DC power systems, and equipment cabinets.

"ATS brings a customer-first mindset and a proven track record of success,” said Marty Ayres, Construction Services Vice President of Operations. "This strategic acquisition supports KCI’s continued growth, delivers core services in a new geography and strengthens our ability to serve clients with end-to-end solutions in wireless infrastructure deployment.”

Under the leadership of founder and previous owner Dale Tench Jr., ATS has become known not only for its excellence in the telecommunications sector, but also for its innovation, integrity and quality, which align closely with KCI Construction Services’ core values. The team’s precision and commitment to client satisfaction have been key to their continued success and strong reputation within the industry.

“I’m proud of the team we’ve built and what we’ve accomplished over the years,” said Tench. “Joining KCI presents an exciting opportunity to grow and continue delivering for our clients with even greater resources and support behind us.”

With the acquisition, KCI welcomes 16 new team members based in Richmond, Virginia.

KCI Technologies

With sales in excess of $512 million in 2024, KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top 100 engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. Roughly 2,400 employee-owners support clients from more than 70 offices throughout the U.S. KCI offers environmental, water, transportation, telecommunications, technology, construction, facilities and land development services to government, institutional and private-sector clients. For more information, visit www.kci.com.

