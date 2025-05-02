Konik Capital Partners, LLC, a division of T.R. Winston & Co., Announces Official Launch

NEW YORK, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konik Capital Partners, LLC, a division of T.R. Winston & Co., a full-service boutique investment banking firm, is proud to announce its official launch. The firm, founded by Capital Markets veteran Ryan Konik, will take its relationship-first approach to financial advisory services, prioritizing clients’ needs and goals, while providing transparent, personalized guidance throughout the entire process. This commitment to putting clients first, always, forms the foundation of every client relationship and transaction.

“Konik Capital Partners was founded to address a structural inefficiency in today’s capital markets: the persistent undercapitalization of early-stage science and technology companies. Despite their potential to reshape entire industries, these innovators are often overlooked. Our mission is to correct this imbalance by providing the capital and partnership needed to help them reach critical inflection points. In doing so, we create value for our clients as well as contribute to the growth of the broader innovation ecosystem,” said Alden Carrere, Co-Founder & Partner, Konik Capital Partners.

With over 75 years of combined experience in Equity Capital Markets and institutional sales, Konik Capital Partners is exceptionally equipped to deliver comprehensive strategic financial advisory services to emerging growth businesses and their investors globally. The firm leverages its deep-rooted relationships with institutional investors and intimate understanding of capital markets to provide highly tailored solutions across underwriting, advisory, and trading.

“We are uniquely positioned to provide value-added, long-term capital markets partnerships to life sciences, technology, and other emerging growth companies, addressing a need in today’s market,” said Ryan Konik, Founder of Konik Capital Partners.

About Konik Capital Partners

Konik Capital Partners is a boutique investment bank delivering strategic and financial advisory services to emerging growth businesses and their investors. With over 75 years of combined industry experience, we leverage our deep market knowledge with personalized attention to provide comprehensive solutions for our clients’ needs. Globally, we deliver end-to-end strategic, financial advisory, and capital markets services. Our distinctive approach and commitment to excellence drive client success in today’s dynamic market environment.

About T.R. Winston & Co.

T.R. Winston & Company is a merchant, corporate and investment banking firm. We commit to long-term relationship banking based on value creation, integrity and measurable performance. We work with operating companies, institutional investors, family offices, and ultra-high net worth individuals. We seek to partner with management teams who are pursuing sound business models with the potential for growth. In addition to our merchant, corporate and investment banking activities, we maintain prime services and institutional trading capabilities.

Contact

7 World Trade Center,

46th Floor, New York, NY

646-993-2208 | info@konikcapitalpartners.com | https://www.konikcapitalpartners.com

