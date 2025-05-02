Submit Release
Arbor Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Share

Company Highlights:

  • GAAP net income of $0.16 per diluted common share
  • Distributable earnings1 of $0.28, or $0.31 per diluted common share, excluding $7.1 million of realized losses from the sale of two real estate owned properties that were previously reserved
  • Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.30 per share
  • Closed on a new $1.15 billion repurchase facility to unwind in full two CLO vehicles; enhancing leverage, reducing pricing and generated ~$80 million of additional liquidity
  • Servicing portfolio of ~$33.48 billion, agency loan originations of $605.9 million
  • Structured loan portfolio of ~$11.49 billion, originations of $747.1 million and runoff of $421.9 million
  • Foreclosed on seven non-performing loans as real estate owned assets totaling $196.7 million

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $30.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $57.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $57.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, compared to $96.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

  Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)
  Quarter Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
Fannie Mae $ 357,811     $ 556,676  
Freddie Mac   178,020       675,244  
Private Label   44,925       27,650  
FHA   16,041       119,050  
SFR-Fixed Rate   9,111        
Total Originations $ 605,908     $ 1,378,620  
       
Total Loan Sales $ 730,854     $ 1,270,048  
       
Total Loan Commitments $ 645,401     $ 1,353,527  
               

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Agency Business generated revenues of $62.9 million, compared to $78.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $12.8 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.75%, compared to $22.2 million and 1.75% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $8.1 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.26% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $13.3 million and 0.99% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

At March 31, 2025, loans held-for-sale was $314.6 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $279.4 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $33.48 billion at March 31, 2025. Servicing revenue, net was $25.6 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $43.4 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $17.8 million.

  Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
  UPB   Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps)   Wtd. Avg. Life (years)   UPB   Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps)   Wtd. Avg. Life (years)
Fannie Mae $ 22,683,885     46.2   6.2   $ 22,730,056     46.4   6.4
Freddie Mac   6,123,074     21.4   6.6     6,077,020     21.5   6.8
Private Label   2,603,122     18.7   5.3     2,605,980     18.7   5.5
FHA   1,519,675     14.0   19.0     1,506,948     14.1   19.2
Bridge   278,293     10.4   2.8     278,494     10.4   3.0
SFR-Fixed Rate   276,839     20.1   4.1     271,859     20.1   4.4
Total $ 33,484,888     37.5   6.7   $ 33,470,357     37.8   6.9
                               

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.7 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at March 31, 2025. The Company recorded a $1.9 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the first quarter of 2025. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $50.8 million, representing 0.22% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

  Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)
  Quarter Ended
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
  UPB   %   UPB   %
Bridge:              
Multifamily $ 367,750       49 %   $ 371,250       54 %
SFR   356,294       48 %     273,087       40 %
    724,044       97 %     644,337       94 %
          .    
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity   4,440       1 %     35,592       5 %
Construction - Multifamily   18,637       2 %     4,368       1 %
Total Originations $ 747,121       100 %   $ 684,297       100 %
               
Number of Loans Originated   20           28      
               
Commitments:              
SFR $ 162,400         $ 375,894      
Construction - Multifamily   92,000           54,000      
Total Commitments $ 254,400         $ 429,894      
               
Loan Runoff $ 421,941         $ 900,583      
                       


  Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
  UPB   %   UPB   %
Bridge:              
Multifamily $ 8,637,773       75 %   $ 8,725,429       76 %
SFR   2,247,817       20 %     1,993,890       18 %
Other   171,952       1 %     173,787       2 %
    11,057,542       96 %     10,893,106       96 %
               
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity   405,770       4 %     404,401       3 %
Construction - Multifamily   23,005       <1 %     4,367       <1 %
SFR Permanent   3,076       <1 %     3,082       <1 %
Total Portfolio $ 11,489,393       100 %   $ 11,304,956       100 %
                               

At March 31, 2025, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.49 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.94%, compared to $11.30 billion and 6.90% at December 31, 2024. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average interest rate was 7.85% at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.80% at December 31, 2024.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the first quarter of 2025, excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.39 billion with a weighted average yield of 8.15%, compared to $11.46 billion and 8.52% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in yield was primarily due to a decrease in the average SOFR rate in the first quarter of 2025.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded an $8.4 million net provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $240.9 million. The Company had twenty-three non-performing loans with a UPB of $511.1 million, before related loan loss reserves of $35.3 million, compared to twenty-six loans with a UPB of $651.8 million, before loan loss reserves of $23.8 million at December 31, 2024.

In addition, at March 31, 2025, the Company had five loans with a total UPB of $142.8 million (before related loan loss reserves of $7.3 million) that were less than 60 days past due classified as non-accrual, compared to nine loans with a total UPB of $167.4 million at December 31, 2024. Interest income on these loans is only being recorded to the extent cash is received.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company modified twenty-one loans with a total UPB of $949.8 million, most of which had borrowers investing additional capital to recapitalize their deals. Nineteen of these loans with a total UPB of $849.4 million, contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.10% to 4.25% and were modified to provide temporary rate relief through a pay and accrual feature. At March 31, 2025, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 5.18% and a weighted average accrual rate of 2.56%. In addition, of the total modified loans for the first quarter, $16.5 million were less than 60 days past due and $38.3 million were non-performing at December 31, 2024, and are now current in accordance with their modified terms.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at March 31, 2025 was $9.49 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.82%, as compared to $9.46 billion and a rate of 6.88% at December 31, 2024.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.42 billion, as compared to $9.67 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the first quarter of 2025 was 6.96%, compared to 7.10% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

In March 2025, the Company closed a $1.15 billion repurchase facility and transferred approximately $1.43 billion of assets into this facility, $1.34 billion of which were from two of the Company's existing CLO vehicles that were redeemed in full and at par. The facility is match funded with 80% leverage and pricing of SOFR plus 1.85%, well below the pricing of SOFR plus 2.24% and 77% leverage of the CLOs replaced at the time of redemption. Additionally, this facility is 88% non-recourse to the Company and has a 24-month reinvestment period. As a result of these transactions, the Company created approximately $80 million of additional liquidity and has increased the returns on these assets through enhanced leverage and reduced pricing.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on May 30, 2025 to common stockholders of record on May 16, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 579-2543 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1789 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ125 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until May 9, 2025. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 934-2127 for domestic callers and (402) 220-1139 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

  1. During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last two pages of this release.
Contact:       Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
516-506-4200
InvestorRelations@arbor.com
     


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
  Quarter Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
Interest income $ 240,693     $ 321,292  
Interest expense   165,251       217,676  
Net interest income   75,442       103,616  
Other revenue:      
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net   12,781       16,666  
Mortgage servicing rights   8,131       10,199  
Servicing revenue, net   25,603       31,526  
Property operating income   4,387       1,570  
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net   3,400       (5,257 )
Other income, net   4,419       2,333  
Total other revenue   58,721       57,037  
Other expenses:      
Employee compensation and benefits   46,036       47,694  
Selling and administrative   16,312       13,933  
Property operating expenses   3,474       1,678  
Depreciation and amortization   3,744       2,571  
Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)   1,786       273  
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)   9,075       19,118  
Total other expenses   80,427       85,267  
Income before extinguishment of debt, loss on real estate, (loss) income from equity affiliates and income taxes   53,736       75,386  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (2,319 )      
Loss on real estate   (2,810 )      
(Loss) income from equity affiliates   (1,634 )     1,418  
Provision for income taxes   (3,591 )     (3,592 )
Net income   43,382       73,212  
Preferred stock dividends   10,342       10,342  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   2,602       4,997  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 30,438     $ 57,873  
       
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.16     $ 0.31  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.16     $ 0.31  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic   190,060,776       188,710,390  
Diluted   206,862,320       222,926,076  
       
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.43     $ 0.43  
               


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
  March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)		   December 31, 2024
Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 308,842     $ 503,803  
Restricted cash   40,563       156,376  
Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $240,937 and $238,967)   11,215,625       11,033,997  
Loans held-for-sale, net   314,635       435,759  
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net   357,220       368,678  
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $10,767 and $10,846)   158,658       157,154  
Investments in equity affiliates   77,095       76,312  
Real estate owned, net   302,158       176,543  
Due from related party   9,605       12,792  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   87,727       88,119  
Other assets   495,221       481,448  
Total assets $ 13,367,349     $ 13,490,981  
       
Liabilities and Equity:      
Credit and repurchase facilities $ 4,780,753     $ 3,559,490  
Securitized debt   3,286,395       4,622,489  
Senior unsecured notes   1,237,160       1,236,147  
Convertible senior unsecured notes   286,555       285,853  
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities   144,890       144,686  
Mortgage notes payable — real estate owned   123,851       74,897  
Due to related party   1,458       4,474  
Due to borrowers   52,062       47,627  
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations   85,515       83,150  
Other liabilities   239,251       280,198  
Total liabilities   10,237,890       10,339,011  
       
Equity:      
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:   633,682       633,684  
Special voting preferred shares - 16,173,761 shares      
6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares      
6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares      
6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares      
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 192,161,707 and 189,259,435 shares issued and outstanding   1,922       1,893  
Additional paid-in capital   2,410,499       2,375,469  
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings   (38,600 )     13,039  
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity   3,007,503       3,024,085  
Noncontrolling interest   121,956       127,885  
Total equity   3,129,459       3,151,970  
Total liabilities and equity $ 13,367,349     $ 13,490,981  
               


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
  Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
  Structured
Business 		  Agency
Business 		  Other (1)   Consolidated
Interest income $ 230,087     $ 10,606     $     $ 240,693  
Interest expense   161,579       3,672             165,251  
Net interest income   68,508       6,934             75,442  
Other revenue:              
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net         12,781             12,781  
Mortgage servicing rights         8,131             8,131  
Servicing revenue         43,361             43,361  
Amortization of MSRs         (17,758 )           (17,758 )
Property operating income   4,387                   4,387  
Gain on derivative instruments, net         3,400             3,400  
Other income, net   2,078       2,341             4,419  
Total other revenue   6,465       52,256             58,721  
Other expenses:              
Employee compensation and benefits   18,157       27,879             46,036  
Selling and administrative   8,932       7,380             16,312  
Property operating expenses   3,474                   3,474  
Depreciation and amortization   3,352       392             3,744  
Provision for loss sharing         1,786             1,786  
Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)   9,154       (79 )           9,075  
Total other expenses   43,069       37,358             80,427  
Income before extinguishment of debt, loss on real estate, loss from equity affiliates and income taxes   31,904       21,832             53,736  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (2,319 )                 (2,319 )
Loss on real estate   (2,810 )                 (2,810 )
Loss from equity affiliates   (1,634 )                 (1,634 )
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes   639       (4,230 )           (3,591 )
Net income   25,780       17,602             43,382  
Preferred stock dividends   10,342                   10,342  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest               2,602       2,602  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 15,438     $ 17,602     $ (2,602 )   $ 30,438  
                               

(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
  March 31, 2025
  Structured Business   Agency Business   Consolidated
Assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,328     $ 253,514     $ 308,842  
Restricted cash   15,943       24,620       40,563  
Loans and investments, net   11,215,625             11,215,625  
Loans held-for-sale, net         314,635       314,635  
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net         357,220       357,220  
Securities held-to-maturity, net         158,658       158,658  
Investments in equity affiliates   77,095             77,095  
Real estate owned, net   302,158             302,158  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   12,500       75,227       87,727  
Other assets and due from related party   249,904       254,922       504,826  
Total assets $ 11,928,553     $ 1,438,796     $ 13,367,349  
           
Liabilities:          
Debt obligations $ 9,580,201     $ 279,403     $ 9,859,604  
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations         85,515       85,515  
Other liabilities and due to related parties   206,181       86,590       292,771  
Total liabilities $ 9,786,382     $ 451,508     $ 10,237,890  
                       


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
 
  Quarter Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 30,438     $ 57,873  
       
Adjustments:      
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   2,602       4,997  
Income from mortgage servicing rights   (8,131 )     (10,199 )
Deferred tax benefit   (137 )     (3,952 )
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs   20,864       18,418  
Depreciation and amortization   4,568       3,193  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   2,319        
Provision for credit losses, net   756       14,804  
(Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net   (4,697 )     5,523  
Loss on real estate   2,810        
Stock-based compensation   5,935       6,020  
       
Distributable earnings (1) $ 57,327     $ 96,677  
       
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.28     $ 0.47  
       
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2)   206,862,320       205,511,529  
               

(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.

The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.

The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.


