Timothy Hay Market to Hit US$ 6.62 Billion by 2031, Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

Timothy hay market is driven by increasing demand for timothy hay as equine feed. Top companies are Al Dahra ACX, Inc., Anderson Hay and Grain, Co., Inc., ACX Global, Aldahra Fagavi, Barr-Ag, Standlee Hay, Western Timothy Hay, and M&C Hay, SL Follen Company, Ward Rugh, and Oxbow Animal Health.

US & Canada, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the timothy hay market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing demand for timothy hay as equine feed.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The timothy hay market comprises an array of platforms and services that are expected to determine the market strength in the coming years.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The timothy hay market size is expected to reach US$ 6.62 Billion by 2031 from US$ 5.00 Billion in 2024; it is likely to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Horse owners favor timothy hay for its high fiber and low protein content, which is ideal for digestive health. It is made from the dried stems, leaves, and seeds of the Timothy grass (Phleum pratense), which is known for its high fiber content and nutritional benefits. It contains fiber, which is useful for improving healthy digestion and preventing obesity in small pets. It is commonly used as a primary food source for small herbivores, such as rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, and other rodents. As a natural, low-calorie food, Timothy hay is a key part of a balanced diet, supporting overall health and well-being in small animals. The rising awareness of specific animal nutrition and the benefits of timothy hay drive the market growth. Increasing Demand for Timothy Hay as Equine Feed: The demand for timothy hay as equine feed is surging owing to its balanced nutritional value, moderate to low-calorie content, high fiber content, low calcium, and easily digestible nature as compared to other hays. The high fiber content helps maintain proper digestion, prevent obesity, and support overall gut health, making it an essential part of a horse’s diet. It has a crude protein content of approximately 7-11%, which satisfies the protein requirements of young, adult, and older horses. Timothy hay is recommended for horses confined in stables as it offers more chewing time, miming their natural grazing habits of 10-15 hours a day. As a result, horse owners and trainers are adopting timothy hay to optimize their animal’s health and well-being. According to the World Population Review, the horse population in the US will be nearly 10.3 million in 2025. As more horse owners prioritize the health and well-being of their animals, timothy hay has become the preferred choice for overweight horses, who have metabolic issues and are prone to digestive problems such as colic. With increasing awareness about the risks associated with high-starch diets, equine caretakers are turning to timothy hay as a healthier, more natural alternative. It offers a balanced blend of fiber and energy that helps prevent metabolic disorders. It is beneficial for horses with insulin resistance or laminitis conditions, common among older or less active horses. Thus, the increasing horse population and health benefits of timothy hay as equine feed drive the market growth. Surging Demand for Organic Timothy Hay: There is demand for organic timothy hay is rising owing to the preference for natural, chemical-free products among pet owners and equine caretakers. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is an increasing shift toward organic products for pets, including small mammals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, and horses. Organic timothy hay is highly valued for being free of pesticides, herbicides, and synthetic fertilizers, which aligns with the consumer desire for environmentally sustainable and ethically produced food options. It has gained popularity as a pet food due to the rising awareness about the health risks associated with conventionally grown hay, which may contain traces of harmful chemicals. The increasing demand for organic pet feed reflects a broader movement toward clean, organic ingredients for pets. As small pet owners become more informed about the benefits of organic timothy hay, they are willing to pay for premium products. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on type, the timothy hay market is segmented into timothy hay bales, timothy hay pellets, and timothy hay cubes. The timothy hay bales segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into equine feed, cattle feed, rabbits, and others. The equine feed segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The timothy hay market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the timothy hay market are Douliere Hay France SAS, Green Prairie International Inc, Standlee Premium Products LLC, SL Follen Co, Anderson Hay & Grain Co Inc, M&C Hay LLC, Lucerne Farm, Cubeit Hay, Oxbow Animal Health, Old Manor Farm, Kaytee Products Inc, Zabeel Feed, Ward Rugh Inc, and The Gombos Company LLC.

Trending Topics: Health and Wellness Focus, Clean-Label and Organic Offerings, Premium and Organic Timothy Hay, Innovative Product Development, Timothy Hay in Pet Foods and Treats, and Timothy Hay for Small Pet Health.

Global Headlines on Timothy Hay Products

Anderson Hay & Grain Expands to Offer US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Organic Timothy Hay Through Its Sister Company, Andy by Anderson Hay, a New Company That Offers High-Quality Hay and All-Natural Products For Rabbits, Guinea Pigs, Chinchillas, and Other Small Pets.

Oxbow Animal Health: Focus on Sustainability and Quality.

Pets at Home (UK-based): Private Label Offerings and Retail Expansion.





Conclusion

The awareness regarding health benefits associated with timothy hay in small pets and equines is increasing. The number of timothy hay producers is rising, and these producers are involved in the export and supply of timothy hay worldwide. The demand for timothy hay is growing due to increasing pet ownership, rising trends toward natural and organic animal feed, and the increasing popularity of equine sports and recreational riding. The surging popularity of equestrian sports, such as show jumping and dressage, has further increased demand for high-quality equine feed.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including timothy hay providers and timothy hay manufacturers—with valuable insights into navigating this evolving market landscape and unlocking new opportunities.





