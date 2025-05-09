Submit Release
New Roofing Company Tip Top Roofing Service Debuts in Scottsdale, Emphasizing Quality and Trust

Tip Top Roofing Service LLC Launches in Scottsdale with BBB Accreditation and GAF Certification

Roofing isn’t just about shingles or metal panels — it’s about protecting families, investments, and peace of mind. We don’t just build roofs; we build trust. That’s our real product.”
— Lior Gabay, CEO
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tip Top Roofing Service LLC, a newly established roofing company, proudly announces its launch in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded with a commitment to quality and ethical business practices, the company has earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and certification as a GAF roofing contractor, positioning it as a trusted addition to the local business community.

Established in October 2024 by CEO Lior Gabay, Tip Top Roofing Service LLC aims to serve Scottsdale with integrity. Its BBB accreditation, achieved on January 22, 2025, reflects adherence to high standards of trust and transparency. Additionally, GAF certification underscores the company’s dedication to industry excellence and quality workmanship.

“We are excited to bring Tip Top Roofing Service to Scottsdale,” said Lior Gabay. “Our goal is to build strong community relationships through honesty and exceptional standards.”

For more information about Tip Top Roofing Service LLC, please contact (480) 877-1643.

About Tip Top Roofing Service LLC
Tip Top Roofing Service LLC is a Scottsdale-based roofing company founded in October 2024. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau and certified by GAF, the company is dedicated to quality and ethical practices in serving the Scottsdale community.

Lior Gabay
Tip Top Roofing Services
+1 480-877-1643
tiptoproofingsservice@gmail.com
