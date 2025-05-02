Brookfield Renewable Announces Strong First Quarter Results

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated

BROOKFIELD, News, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) (“Brookfield Renewable Partners”, "BEP") today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

“We had a strong start to the year, delivering record results from our large, highly contracted, global operating fleet, which is now approaching 45,000 megawatts diversified across the lowest cost energy technologies. We were also successful advancing our growth initiatives, highlighted by our agreement to acquire National Grid Renewables and completing the privatization of Neoen,” said Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable.

He continued, “The fundamentals for energy remain strong as investment in digitalization and reindustrialization is driving demand growth that far exceeds supply. This imbalance persists despite weaker market sentiment due to uncertainty of the impacts of tariffs globally. In the current environment, we feel our business is differentiated by its resiliency, strong balance sheet, and strategic positioning, allowing us to not only continue to execute, but also capitalize on the current environment to opportunistically grow our platform and extend our leadership position.”

For the three months ended

March 31 US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2025 2024 Net loss attributable to Unitholders $ (197) $ (120) - per LP unit(1) (0.35) (0.23) Funds From Operations (FFO)(2) 315 296 - per Unit(2)(3) 0.48 0.45



Brookfield Renewable reported FFO of $315 million in the quarter, or $0.48 per unit, which adjusting for strong hydro generation last year, was up 15%. All in, FFO per unit was up 7%, as these results benefited from the stable, inflation-linked and contracted cash flows of our diverse global operating fleet, our growth activities and accretive capital recycling. After deducting non-cash depreciation and one-time expenses associated with completing the acquisition of Neoen, our Net loss attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $197 million.

Key highlights:

Strengthening our balance sheet, highlighted by the issuance of C$450 million of medium-term notes during the quarter at our tightest new issue spread in almost 20 years, ending the quarter with approximately $4.5 billion of available liquidity, and providing flexibility to deploy capital in the current attractive environment. We have also been active repurchasing our units at current trading levels as we see this as an accretive use of capital, buying back ~$35 million of our units year-to-date.



Executing asset recycling, closing and agreeing to the sale of $900 million of assets and businesses ($230 million net to Brookfield Renewable) in the quarter. We continue to advance our robust pipeline of sales processes and we expect to generate significant proceeds and strong returns from our asset rotation program throughout the year.



Advancing commercial priorities including securing contracts to deliver an incremental ~4,500 gigawatt hours per year of generation. This included progressing the delivery of projects to Microsoft under the Renewable Energy Framework Agreement. We continue to view the initial 10,500 megawatts scoped into the agreement as the minimum we will contract under the framework, reflecting the strong demand for power we continue to see from many of the global technology players.



Delivered ~800 megawatts of capacity during the quarter and expect to bring on ~8,000 megawatts of new renewable capacity this year.



Deployed or committed $4.6 billion ($500 million net to Brookfield Renewable) across multiple investments, adding leading platforms and assets in the U.S. and globally. This included completing the privatization of Neoen and agreeing to acquire National Grid Renewables.



Volatile Times Favor the Strong

Current sentiment for the renewables sector reflects an elevated level of uncertainty, with investors reacting to tariff announcements and an evolving business landscape. We are of the view that many investors today are not discerning between those in the sector that are diversified and well positioned to mitigate potential impacts, and those that are not.

In the current environment, we feel our business is differentiated by its resiliency and strategic positioning, allowing us to not only continue to execute, but capitalize on the current environment to opportunistically grow and enhance our platform.

We have a diversified, global platform of almost 45,000 megawatts of operating capacity that generates high-quality, resilient and inflation-linked cash flows.

Our assets generate a critical resource at the lowest cost in their respective markets and our portfolio is approximately 90% contracted for an average duration of 14 years, with revenues ~70% indexed to inflation. Our fleet delivers power to more than 1,000 customers with no single corporate buyer representing more than 2% of our revenues. Our contracted and inflation-linked cash flows provide visibility on our growing operating earnings and returns to support our distribution and reinvestment in our business through cycles.

Our development projects are well protected against changes in input costs.

Most of our projects have fixed priced engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) contracts that have limited exposure to price increases. Where we do retain price exposure, we have also taken actions to help limit the impact on our returns by integrating clauses in our PPA contracts to enable price adjustments. These fixed price EPC contracts and PPA adjustment clauses help protect against changes in input costs impacting our currently under construction and near-term development pipeline and we will continue to execute our development with this approach going forward.

In addition to the EPC contracts and PPA clauses, as one of the largest buyers of materials, we are also well equipped to navigate tariffs and supply chain challenges relative to other players in the sector. We have a diverse global supply chain that supports our U.S. and worldwide development and have proactively increased consumption of domestic goods in the U.S. through the signing of framework agreements with OEMs to support the expansion of domestic suppliers.

The solar sector has been subject to tariffs in the U.S. for several years. This prompted domestic supply chain investment as well as the growth of supply chains outside of China. We import an immaterial amount of materials directly from China for our U.S. development activities as a result of our prior efforts to minimize the impact of in-place tariffs. This has us well positioned to navigate the current environment.

Outside of the U.S., we expect a positive impact on supply chain availability and input costs. Where U.S. developers were the dominant buyers of materials from Asian and European suppliers, we could see increasing quantities of materials available in those local markets, where local buyers like ourselves could benefit from higher availability and lower pricing.

Renewables are the most viable and lowest cost power source by a wide margin in most markets.

Similar to other price shock increases in recent years, such as higher borrowing rates, we expect to push any higher input costs that we see in our business through in the form of higher PPAs with very little expected impact on demand or developer returns.

With this backdrop, while most investors are focused on incremental risks they are seeing in the market today, the current uncertainty is creating an opportunity for those that are well positioned to extend their leadership position. Players like us with derisked, growing cash flows, strong balance sheets, access to capital and an ability to move with conviction are best placed to excel in this environment.

The Public to Private Market Bifurcation is Widening

Public market valuations for renewable energy companies have trended significantly lower in recent months. At the same time, fundamentals for energy demand are strong and meeting this demand requires significant capital. This is driving incumbent utilities and traditional energy players to refocus on their core businesses or seek scale capital partnerships or solutions, creating significant opportunities for those with access to capital, carve out capabilities and development expertise to acquire renewable platforms and assets for value.

During the quarter, we reached an agreement to acquire National Grid Renewables (“NGR”), a fully integrated onshore renewable power operator and developer in the U.S. NGR has 3,900 megawatts of operating and under construction assets, a 1,000-megawatt construction ready portfolio and an over 30,000-megawatt development pipeline, focused predominantly on utility-scale solar and battery storage systems.

Similar to the Deriva Energy (formerly Duke Energy Renewables) transaction we executed two years ago, NGR is a sizable acquisition that involves a corporate carve out with a large, unregulated operating portfolio, significant near-term operational improvement opportunities, and an attractive growth pipeline of advanced onshore assets. We were able to acquire the platform for value given our access to scale capital, ability to execute a complex carve out, and our operating and development capabilities.

NGR’s contracted operating portfolio provides strong downside protection and we see an opportunity to deliver significant value through the development of the company’s large, high-quality, advanced stage pipeline, which is well-located relative to the demand we are seeing from large technology companies. We expect to close the acquisition in the first half of the year.

We were also successful in the quarter acquiring the remaining outstanding shares of Neoen, resulting in our 100% ownership of the business. The privatization and close of the acquisition further demonstrates our ability to execute large-scale acquisitions and the opportunity in the present market for investors with access to capital. We expect to drive value generation through the acceleration of Neoen’s development activities and via the implementation of an asset rotation program.

In contrast to the sentiment for renewables in the public markets today, we continue to see robust demand from private investors for our derisked operating assets and platforms with advanced projects and highly executable growth opportunities.

During the quarter, we closed and advanced several asset sales, crystallizing strong returns, including closing the first phase of our India portfolio sale and the sale of our interest in First Hydro, generating almost three times our invested capital and a ~20% return. In addition, we also reached an agreement to sell an additional 25% stake in Shepherds Flat at the same valuation as our previous 50% stake sale, generating almost two times our invested capital and proceeds of ~$200 million (~$50 million net to Brookfield Renewable).

The market for asset recycling continues to be robust and our pipeline of potential asset sales is large. We continue to bring on derisked operating assets and equip our platforms with end-to-end capabilities making them increasingly attractive to lower cost of capital buyers. Our growing portfolio of attractive assets and platforms is enabling us to continue scaling our capital rotation activities and deliver on our full-cycle value creation model, a very accretive and repeatable way to generate returns for our shareholders and fund our growth.

Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to continue to capitalize on the current market bifurcation, acquiring for value as well as monetizing our derisked renewables platforms and assets to lower cost of capital buyers, generating strong returns.

Operating Results

In the first quarter, we generated record FFO of $315 million, or $0.48 per unit, up 15% year-on-year when adjusting for strong hydro conditions last year. In total FFO per unit was up 7% year-over-year and we continue to target 10%+ FFO per unit growth in 2025. This underlying growth reflects the operating leverage of our fleet, successful commissioning of new capacity, recently closed investments and the scaling of our normal course capital recycling activities.

Our hydroelectric segment delivered FFO of $163 million on generation that was broadly in line with our long-term average (“LTA”). More importantly, this business is well positioned for a strong second quarter and 2025, as solid hydrology and a relatively cold winter in North America has resulted in a healthy snowpack and reservoirs near the long-term average. Our Colombian business, Isagen, had a strong quarter with generation well above LTA and EBITDA significantly above prior year, reflecting a return to strong normalized performance following last year’s El Niño impacted results.

Our wind and solar segments generated $149 million of FFO benefiting from newly commissioned capacity and the closing of our investments in Neoen and Ørsted’s ~3,500-megawatt operating offshore wind portfolio in the U.K. Both of these recent acquisitions are performing in line with our underwriting expectations.

Our distributed energy, storage, and sustainable solutions segments performed well, generating a combined $126 million of FFO, doubling from the prior year. Results from our distributed generation and storage business were positively impacted by the asset improvement programs we have been executing, the continued build-out of our development pipeline, and a gain on the sale of our interest in First Hydro. Westinghouse also continues to perform well, benefiting from the growing demand for nuclear power.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

Our financial position remains strong with approximately $4.5 billion of available liquidity at the end of the quarter. Our significant access to scale capital and strong investment grade balance sheet continues to differentiate our franchise and support our growth initiatives.

In March, we opportunistically issued C$450 million of 10-year notes at 4.54%. We achieved our lowest coupon in the past 5 years and our 155-bps spread matched our tightest new issue spread in almost 20 years. The issuance is consistent with our funding strategy of conservatively accessing the investment grade corporate debt market as our underlying cash flow grows.

We have also been active repurchasing our units at current trading levels, as we see this as an accretive use of capital. Year-to-date we have bought back ~$35 million of our own units, while ensuring we have substantial liquidity to take advantage of the robust growth opportunities we are seeing today.

Distribution Declaration

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.373 per LP unit, is payable on June 30, 2025 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on May 30, 2025. In conjunction with the Partnership’s distribution declaration, the Board of Directors of BEPC has declared an equivalent quarterly dividend of $0.373 per share, also payable on June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 30, 2025. Brookfield Renewable targets a sustainable distribution with increases targeted on average at 5% to 9% annually.

The quarterly dividends on BEP's preferred shares and preferred LP units have also been declared.

Distribution Currency Option

The quarterly distributions payable on the BEP units and BEPC shares are declared in U.S. dollars. Unitholders who are residents in the United States will receive payment in U.S. dollars and unitholders who are residents in Canada will receive the Canadian dollar equivalent unless they request otherwise. The Canadian dollar equivalent of the quarterly distribution will be based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on the record date or, if the record date falls on a weekend or holiday, on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate of the preceding business day.

Registered unitholders who are residents in Canada who wish to receive a U.S. dollar distribution and registered unitholders who are residents in the United States wishing to receive the Canadian dollar distribution equivalent should contact Brookfield Renewable’s transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in writing at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 or by phone at 1-800-564-6253. Beneficial unitholders (i.e., those holding their units in street name with their brokerage) should contact the broker with whom their units are held.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan

Brookfield Renewable Partners maintains a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) which allows holders of BEP units who are residents in Canada to acquire additional LP units by reinvesting all or a portion of their cash distributions without paying commissions. Information on the DRIP, including details on how to enroll, is available on our website at www.bep.brookfield.com/stock-and-distribution/distributions/drip .

Additional information on Brookfield Renewable’s distributions and preferred share dividends can be found on our website at www.bep.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities and our sustainable solutions assets include our investment in a leading global nuclear services business and a portfolio of investments in carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas, materials recycling and eFuels manufacturing capacity, among others.

Investors can access the portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power and transition company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Renewable’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and securities regulators in Canada, are available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com, on SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+’s website at www.sedarplus.ca. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)

March 31 December 31 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,955 $ 3,135 Trade receivables and other financial assets(4) 6,862 6,705 Equity-accounted investments 2,618 2,740 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value and Goodwill 79,402 78,909 Deferred income tax and other assets(5) 4,441 3,320 Total Assets $ 95,278 $ 94,809 Liabilities Corporate borrowings(6) $ 4,080 $ 3,802 Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance(7) 31,422 30,588 Accounts payable and other liabilities(8) 17,616 15,524 Deferred income tax liabilities 8,546 8,439 Equity Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 23,717 $ 26,168 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 48 50 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary – Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 2,346 2,457 BEPC exchangeable shares and class A.2 exchangeable shares 2,167 2,269 Preferred equity 537 537 Perpetual subordinated notes 737 737 Preferred limited partners' equity 634 634 Limited partners' equity 3,428 33,614 3,604 36,456 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 95,278 $ 94,809





Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Operating Results UNAUDITED For the three months ended

March 31 (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2025 2024 Revenues $ 1,580 $ 1,492 Other income 170 34 Direct operating costs(9) (675 ) (634 ) Management service costs (49 ) (45 ) Interest expense (609 ) (476 ) Share of loss from equity-accounted investments (16 ) (33 ) Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain 249 120 Depreciation (583 ) (502 ) Other (261 ) (12 ) Income tax recovery (expense) Current 41 (28 ) Deferred 45 14 Net loss $ (108 ) $ (70 ) Net loss attributable to preferred equity, preferred limited partners' equity, perpetual subordinated notes and non-controlling interests in operating subsidiaries $ (89 ) $ (50 ) Net loss attributable to Unitholders (197 ) (120 ) Basic and diluted loss per LP unit $ (0.35 ) $ (0.23 )





Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended

March 31 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2025 2024 Operating activities Net loss $ (108 ) $ (70 ) Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 583 502 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (188 ) (117 ) Share of loss from equity-accounted investments 16 33 Deferred income tax recovery (45 ) (14 ) Other non-cash items 71 56 329 390 Net change in working capital and other(10) 58 (66 ) 387 324 Financing activities Net corporate borrowings 307 297 Corporate credit facilities, net (240 ) — Non-recourse borrowings, commercial paper, and related party borrowings, net 2,308 647 Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries, net 368 151 (Repurchase) issuance of equity instruments, net and related costs (27 ) 118 Distributions paid: To participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries (243 ) (132 ) To unitholders of Brookfield Renewable or BRELP (283 ) (260 ) 2,190 821 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity (2,743 ) (11 ) Investment in property, plant and equipment (1,546 ) (840 ) Disposal of associates and other assets 457 2 Restricted cash and other 41 14 (3,791 ) (835 ) Cash and cash equivalents (Decrease) increase (1,214 ) 310 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash 56 (17 ) Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale (22 ) (11 ) Balance, beginning of period 3,135 1,141 Balance, end of period $ 1,955 $ 1,423



PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the three months ended March 31:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA(2) FFO(2)

2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Hydroelectric North America 3,032 3,621 3,231 3,234 $ 288 $ 303 $ 172 $ 206 $ 103 $ 137 Brazil 1,057 1,014 956 1,008 48 59 36 42 30 36 Colombia 926 694 850 843 77 79 53 45 30 20 5,015 5,329 5,037 5,085 413 441 261 293 163 193 Wind 2,397 2,128 2,570 2,500 165 170 129 121 86 87 Utility-scale solar 946 720 1,139 844 96 93 95 90 63 61 Distributed energy & storage 312 284 253 225 53 52 122 43 114 34 Sustainable solutions — — — — 130 119 22 35 12 33 Corporate — — — — — — (4 ) (7 ) (123 ) (112 ) Total 8,670 8,461 8,999 8,654 $ 857 $ 875 $ 625 $ 575 $ 315 $ 296



RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation from Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025:

(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-scale

solar Distributed

energy &

storage Sustainable

solutions Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 74 $ (105 ) $ (103 ) $ 118 $ 24 $ (116 ) $ (108 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 159 221 134 57 12 — 583 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (3 ) (30 ) (26 ) 22 — (8 ) (45 ) Foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) 2 (133 ) (79 ) (8 ) (36 ) 5 (249 ) Other(11) 27 167 149 6 2 10 361 Management service costs — — — — — 49 49 Interest expense 181 196 129 48 1 54 609 Current income tax expense (recovery) 31 (1 ) 8 (81 ) — 2 (41 ) Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(12) (210 ) (186 ) (117 ) (40 ) 19 — (534 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Unitholders $ 261 $ 129 $ 95 $ 122 $ 22 $ (4 ) $ 625



The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation from Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024:

(MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Utility-scale

solar Distributed

energy &

storage Sustainable

solutions Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 122 $ 9 $ (61 ) $ (28 ) $ (6 ) $ (106 ) $ (70 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 161 210 96 31 4 — 502 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense 2 (6 ) (1 ) (3 ) — (6 ) (14 ) Foreign exchange and financial instrument (gain) loss (34 ) (75 ) 7 8 (23 ) (3 ) (120 ) Other(11) (47 ) (29 ) (21 ) (24 ) 10 16 (95 ) Management service costs — — — — — 45 45 Interest expense 198 111 85 32 3 47 476 Current income tax expense 18 9 — 1 — — 28 Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(12) (127 ) (108 ) (15 ) 26 47 — (177 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Unitholders $ 293 $ 121 $ 90 $ 43 $ 35 $ (7 ) $ 575



The following table reconciles the non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income is reconciled to Funds From Operations:

For the three months ended

March 31 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2025 2024 Net loss $ (108 ) $ (70 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 583 502 Deferred income tax recovery (45 ) (14 ) Foreign exchange and financial instruments gain (249 ) (120 ) Other(13) 361 (95 ) Amount attributable to equity accounted investment and non-controlling interest(14) (227 ) 93 Funds From Operations $ 315 $ 296



The following table reconciles the per Unit non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income per LP unit is reconciled to Funds From Operations:

For the three months ended

March 31 2025 2024 Basic loss per LP unit(1) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.23 ) Adjusted for proportionate share of: Depreciation 0.43 0.38 Deferred income tax recovery (0.06 ) (0.03 ) Foreign exchange and financial instruments loss (gain) 0.01 (0.06 ) Other(19) 0.45 0.39 Funds From Operations per Unit(3) $ 0.48 $ 0.45





The Board of Directors of Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC" or our "company") (NYSE, TSX: BEPC) today has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.373 per class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BEPC (a "Share"), payable on June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 30, 2025. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution announced today by BEP on BEP's LP units.

The Shares of BEPC are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to the non-voting limited partnership units of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. ("BEP" or the "partnership") (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN). We believe economic equivalence is achieved through identical dividends and distributions on the Shares and BEP's LP units and each Share being exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BEP LP unit at any time. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Shares will be significantly impacted by the market price of BEP's LP units and the combined business performance of our company and BEP as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosures made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review BEP's continuous disclosure filings available electronically on EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For the three months ended

March 31

US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2025 2024 Select Financial Information Net income attributable to the partnership $ 5 $ 491 Funds From Operations (FFO)(2) 139 219



BEPC reported FFO of $139 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $219 million in the prior year. After deducting non-cash depreciation, remeasurement of shares classified as financial liability, and other non-cash items our Net income attributable to the partnership for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $5 million.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)



March 31 December 31 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 614 $ 624 Trade receivables and other financial assets(4) 2,890 3,162 Equity-accounted investments 774 753 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value and Goodwill 40,458 39,388 Deferred income tax and other assets(5) 228 202 Total Assets $ 44,964 $ 44,129 Liabilities Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance(7) $ 14,111 $ 13,775 Accounts payable and other liabilities(8) 3,345 3,153 Deferred income tax liabilities 6,689 6,493 Shares classified as financial liabilities 8,377 8,600 Equity Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 10,737 $ 10,508 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership 269 259 The partnership 1,436 12,442 1,341 12,108 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 44,964 $ 44,129





Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)



For the three months ended

March 31 2025 2024 Revenues $ 907 $ 1,125 Other income 23 24 Direct operating costs(9) (368 ) (484 ) Management service costs (23 ) (21 ) Interest expense (413 ) (363 ) Share of loss from equity-accounted investments (2 ) (15 ) Foreign exchange and financial instrument (loss) gain (21 ) 29 Depreciation (307 ) (345 ) Other (17 ) 26 Remeasurement of shares classified as financial liability 223 548 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (36 ) (20 ) Deferred 29 (13 ) Net (loss) income $ (5 ) $ 491 Net income (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ (10 ) $ 1 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership — (1 ) The partnership 5 491 $ (5 ) $ 491





Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)



For the three months ended

March 31 2025 2024 Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (5 ) $ 491 Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 307 345 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instruments loss (gain) 2 (28 ) Share of loss from equity-accounted investments 2 15 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (29 ) 13 Other non-cash items 51 16 Remeasurement of shares classified as financial liability (223 ) (548 ) 105 304 Net change in working capital and other(10) 5 (47 ) 110 257 Financing activities Non-recourse borrowings and related party borrowings, net 152 131 Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests 101 82 Distributions paid: To participating non-controlling interests (149 ) (76 ) 104 137 Investing activities Investment in equity-accounted investments (20 ) — Investment in property, plant and equipment (248 ) (277 ) Disposal of subsidiaries, associates and other securities, net — (113 ) Restricted cash and other 16 19 (252 ) (371 ) Cash and cash equivalents (Decrease) increase (38 ) 23 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash 27 (9 ) Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale 1 (2 ) Balance, beginning of period 624 627 Balance, end of period 614 639



RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) to Funds From Operations:

For the three months ended

March 31 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2025 2024 Net (loss) income $ (5 ) $ 491 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 307 345 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (29 ) 13 Foreign exchange and financial instruments loss (gain) 21 (29 ) Other(13) 50 (204 ) Dividends on BEPC exchangeable, class A.2 exchangeable shares and exchangeable shares of BRHC(15) 163 65 Remeasurement of shares classified as financial liabilities (223 ) (548 ) Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(16) (145 ) 86 Funds From Operations $ 139 $ 219



