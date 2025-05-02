Stevia Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2035 Amid Growing Demand for Natural Sweeteners | FMI

Stevia Market

Stevia market is experiencing growth, driven by rising consumer demand for natural, low-calorie sweeteners across food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

With health at the forefront, the stevia market is redefining sweetness — delivering natural, zero-calorie solutions that are reshaping food and beverage innovation worldwide.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global stevia market is poised for robust growth, with an expected valuation of USD 1.47 billion in 2025 and projected to climb to USD 2.5 billion by 2035. Demand for stevia is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period. Increasing health awareness and consumer preference for natural, low-calorie sugar alternatives are pivotal forces propelling market expansion.Consumers are consistently seeking natural, low-calorie sweeteners to replace traditional sugar and artificial substitutes, significantly boosting the demand for stevia-based products. This trend is particularly prominent in the food and beverage industry, where manufacturers are actively reformulating their offerings to reduce sugar content without compromising taste, thus positioning stevia as a preferred ingredient.Derived from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant, stevia is renowned for its intense sweetness with minimal caloric contribution. Key compounds like stevioside and rebaudioside impart its signature sweetness. Applications span across beverages, desserts, dairy, personal care, and dietary supplements, highlighting its versatility. With its strong alignment to health and wellness trends, stevia continues to gain traction globally.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐝 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬

The global stevia market is witnessing remarkable growth as consumers increasingly seek plant-based sweeteners that align with health-conscious lifestyles. With the rise of the clean-label movement and the demand for natural sugar substitutes, stevia has emerged as a frontrunner, transforming the sweetener industry worldwide. Leading market research firms project strong growth rates, driven by health benefits, innovation, and expanding applications across food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors.

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐚-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬

The shift towards healthier food and beverage options is significantly boosting the demand for stevia-based products. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating stevia leaf extract into soft drinks, baked goods, dairy products, and confectionery to offer low-calorie alternatives without compromising taste. Additionally, the trend toward reduced sugar diets, particularly among millennials and Gen Z consumers, is propelling new product launches featuring stevia.𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬The organic stevia extract market is experiencing robust opportunities as consumers prioritize non-GMO and organic certifications. Clean-label products using organic stevia appeal to a broader demographic that values transparency, environmental sustainability, and health. The surge in organic food sales globally has created a lucrative segment within the stevia industry, encouraging suppliers to enhance their organic product lines.𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬Recent innovations in stevia formulation are addressing long-standing challenges such as bitterness and aftertaste. Companies are investing in advanced extraction technologies to isolate better-tasting glycosides like Reb M and Reb D, resulting in a cleaner flavor profile. These technological advancements have enabled the launch of reduced-sugar products that mimic the taste of sugar more closely than ever before, significantly broadening stevia’s application potential.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐬The regulatory landscape affecting stevia product approvals varies across regions but is generally favorable. In major markets such as the U.S., stevia is recognized as GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) for use in foods and beverages. The European Union has authorized specific steviol glycosides for food applications, boosting manufacturer confidence. Continued regulatory support will be critical in ensuring faster market expansion for new stevia innovations.𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞The future outlook for stevia as a natural sugar substitute is extremely promising. Analysts predict that the market will continue to expand as consumers globally become more health-conscious. Stevia’s ability to offer sweetness without calories positions it as an ideal solution for combating the global health crisis related to sugar consumption, including diabetes and obesity.𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 – 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-stevia-market 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:• The global stevia market is forecast to achieve USD 2.5 billion by 2035.• The market will experience a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2035.• Consumer demand for natural, sugar-free products is a significant driver.• Stevia applications extend across food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries.• Regional markets like the United States, China, and India are leading growth initiatives.𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬United States:The U.S. market grows at 5.4% CAGR, driven by sophisticated product formulations and consumer emphasis on natural and non-GMO content. Federal initiatives and FDA approvals enhance adoption. Key players include Cargill, PureCircle, and GLG Life Tech.United Kingdom:With 4.6% CAGR, the UK market thrives on clean-label preferences and the Sugar Tax, prompting reformulations. Leaders like Tate & Lyle and PureCircle drive retail adoption.Germany:Germany sees a 4.7% CAGR, supported by consumer health awareness and favorable food policies. Brands like Südzucker AG and Beneo lead innovation, improving bitterness and product stability.France:France’s market expands at 4.4% CAGR thanks to cultural emphasis on gourmet yet healthy foods. Companies such as Roquette Frères invest in culinary-friendly stevia formulations.Italy:Italy experiences 4.2% CAGR growth, fueled by healthy lifestyle trends and applications in gelato and pastries. Companies like Giulio Grossi are innovators in artisanal, low-sugar offerings.South Korea:Growing at 5% CAGR, South Korea combines stevia with functional ingredients like probiotics. Companies like CJ CheilJedang lead with health-focused innovations.Japan:Japan’s market, expanding at 4.5% CAGR, benefits from advanced R&D and consumer focus on low-calorie, functional foods. Firms like Mitsubishi Corporation drive technical improvements.China:China leads with 6.0% CAGR, driven by government incentives and being a global stevia production hub. Companies like GLG Life Tech and Qufu Xiangzhou dominate cultivation and extraction.Australia and New Zealand:The market grows at 4.3% CAGR, propelled by demand in wellness sectors like children's nutrition and sports foods. Companies such as Naturally Sweet Products are prominent players.India:India exhibits the fastest growth at 6.3% CAGR, spurred by the prevalence of diabetes and obesity. Initiatives like FSSAI’s "Eat Right Movement" and growing consumer awareness boost adoption.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬The stevia market is moderately consolidated with major players leading global expansions and technology innovation:• Cargill, Incorporated• Ingredion (incl. PureCircle)• Tate & Lyle• HOWTIAN• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)• GLG Life Tech Corp.• Evolva Holding SA• Stevia First Corporation• Jianlong Biotechnology Co., Ltd• Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., LtdThese companies invest heavily in R&D to address taste challenges and diversify application segments. These companies invest heavily in R&D to address taste challenges and diversify application segments. Strategic partnerships with food and beverage conglomerates and regional expansions are common strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬

By Product Type:

The industry is segmented into conventional and unconventional.

By Form:

The market is studied by key categories on the basis of powder extract, liquid, and leaf.

By Region:

The market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia, Belarus, and the Middle East & Africa. 