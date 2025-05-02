The Ensign Group Adds Skilled Nursing Facility in Washington

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of Marianwood Health and Rehabilitation, a 117-bed skilled nursing facility located in Issaquah, Washington. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and will be operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant. The acquisition was effective as of May 1, 2025 and was part of the larger acquisition of seven other facilities from Providence Home and Community Care, which was announced in December 2024.

“We are honored to have been entrusted to continue the long-standing tradition of quality care in this operation,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “This facility clusters well with our existing locations and continues to build a strong portfolio for Standard Bearer in the northwest,” he added.

Steve Farnsworth, President of Pennant Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Washington-based subsidiary, added “This operation is a perfect fit for us, and we are excited to continue our strong growth in Washington. The team is incredible, and we are excited to join forces with them to provide excellence to our residents and their families.”

This acquisition was effective as of May 1, 2025, and brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 344 healthcare operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 144 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 344 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.

