Global Media Highlights in March and April

UNIVERSITY WORLD NEWS

Headline: More money for young researchers but competition is stiff

Published on: 28 February 2025

Summary: China has increased government spending on basic research by over 10% in 2024. The National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) will open its 2025 funding applications on 1 March.

Dr Yaoqi Li, Assistant Professor at XJTLU’s Department of Health and Environmental Sciences, commented: “For young researchers, it is very important to have the support of the fund in the early stages of scientific research.”

MIT TECHNOLOGY REVIEW

Headline: How DeepSeek became a fortune teller for China’s youth

Published on: 3 March 2025

Summary: With over two million mentions of “DeepSeek fortune-telling” on WeChat in February alone, young people in China are using the advanced AI reasoning model to revive traditional fortune-telling practices and experiment with spiritual guidance.

Shiyao Zhang, a PhD student at XJTLU, said that some people view AI as an all-knowing authority, but in reality, AI models only imitate human reasoning and lack the depth to provide reliable advice for important life decisions. Without understanding the limitations of AI, relying on it for hyperspecific guidance could have harmful consequences.

This news was also reported by Djaz News.

THE CONVERSATION

Headline: ‘Pay to help’ is a new trend which could change the future of volunteering

Published on: 6 March 2025

Summary: Volunteering is widely acknowledged way to give back to society. Some businesses support this by offering paid volunteer time, which can boost employee happiness and make firms more attractive.

However, in their recent article, Dr Xiaoyan Liang and Dr Jianwen Zheng, both Associate Professors at XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou, wrote about a new trend where some non-profits charge companies for employee volunteering opportunities. This “pay-to-volunteer” approach requires businesses to pay fees for their staff to participate in activities like food bank work.

While charging fees allows non-profits to sustain their programmes and generate value for the companies involved, it might contradict the selfless nature of volunteering. Therefore, Dr Liang and Dr Zheng suggest non-profits should approach this new model cautiously.

WASHINGTON CITY PAPER

Headline: Fifth MEGA International Creative Media Festival calls for submissions

Published on: 6 March 2025

Summary: XJTLU will hold the fifth MEGA International Creative Media Festival in autumn 2025.

Hosted by XJTLU’s Academy of Film and Creative Technology, MEGA is an integrated media, exhibition, graphics and art concept. It provides a global platform for filmmakers, media artists, and industry professionals to showcase their work, exchange ideas, and explore the future of media.

This news was also reported by Associated Press, Yahoo Finance, finanzen.net, Saigon Times, Times of San Diego, and more.

SMITHSONIAN MAGAZINE

Headline: About one billion people are deficient in selenium. Genetic engineering could change that

Published on: 6 March 2025

Summary: Around one billion people are deficient in selenium, a mineral essential for thyroid and immune health. To address this, scientists are developing crops that can absorb more selenium from the soil. China, facing selenium shortages in half of its agricultural soils, is leading efforts in this area. In 2019, China opened its first national selenium research and development centre in Wuhan, Hunan province. In 2023, it launched the Selenium Innovation Laboratory at XJTLU.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Headline: XJTLU team sets code-breaking record for testing post-quantum online security

Published on: 7 March 2025

Summary: A research team led by Professor Jintai Ding, Dean of the School of Mathematics and Physics, at XJTLU set a world record for the Lattice Shortest Vector Problem (SVP) challenge, advancing quantum-resistant cryptography. This achievement strengthens cybersecurity amid growing threats from quantum computing.

This news was also reported by Morningstar, Yahoo Finance Canada, Washington City Paper, Times of San Diego, and more.

THE MANILA TIMES

Headline: XJTLU-ISCA partnership opens accelerated pathway to accountancy careers in Singapore

Published on: 10 March 2025

Summary: XJTLU's International Business School Suzhou (IBSS) has partnered with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA), offering students a fast-track to Singapore's Chartered Accountant qualification. Eligible students receive subject exemptions, reducing certification time, and the top 5% get ISCA-funded scholarships.

This news was also reported by finanzen.net, Yahoo Singapore Finance, Saigon Times, Vulcan Post and more.

GLOBAL POLICY JOURNAL

Headline: America, First in Africa? - How and Why Badmouthing China in Africa did not Profit the U.S. under Trump 1.0

Published on: 11 March 2025

Summary: Dr Afa’anwi Che, Assistant Professor at the Department of International Relations, recently wrote an article about why China is a resilient and trusted partner for African countries. He suggested US officials should avoid condemning China outright, as failing to acknowledge China’s positive contributions weakens America’s credibility.

SEMAFOR

Headline: China’s foreign infrastructure push is greener than ever

Published on: 20 March 2025

Summary: China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is increasingly driven by green technology. Investments in solar, wind, and biomass energy reached a record 11.8 billion USD, reflecting China’s broader shift toward clean energy.

The BRI’s focus has shifted alongside China’s evolving trade landscape. Dr Marc Gronwald at XJTLU’s Department of Economics said that China’s trading partners have diversified, with emerging economies like Vietnam, Malaysia and India becoming key markets.

COSMOS MAGAZINE

Headline: A sensor that can stop lithium-ion batteries from exploding

Published on: 24 March 2025

Summary: A recent paper published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces introduced a new sensor that can detect overheating in lithium-ion batteries and help prevent safety risks like fires or explosions.

Lead author Liangdan Zhao, a PhD student at XJTLU, highlighted the widespread use of lithium-ion batteries in devices like smartphones, laptops, and electric vehicles, while also emphasising their safety risks. The research focused on early detection of electrolyte leakage to improve battery safety and reliability.

This news was also reported by Tech Xplore, Technology Networks and more.

THE WORLD HAPPINESS REPORT

Headline: World Happiness Report 2025: People are much kinder than we expect, research shows

Published on: 20 March 2025

Summary: Belief in the kindness of others is much more closely tied to happiness than previously thought, according to findings published in the World Happiness Report 2025.

Global evidence on the perceived and actual return of lost wallets shows that people are more pessimistic about the kindness of their communities than reality. Actual rates of wallet return are around twice as high as people expect.

Dr Shun Wang, Senior Associate Professor at XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou, is one of the editors of the report.

MSN

Headline: New sensor could help prevent lithium-ion battery fires and explosions

Published on: 22 March 2025

Summary: In a new study published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, researchers at XJTLU have developed new technology to detect dangerous gas leaks in lithium-ion batteries. The lead author of the study is Liangdan Zhao, a PhD student at XJTLU.

This news was also reported by EurekAlert, Battery Tech Online, Batteries News, Quantum Zeitgeist and more.

YAHOO FINANCE

Headline: XJTLU-Baidu AI joint venture launched

Published on: 31 March 2025

Summary: On 26 March, Suzhou Pudu Co-Intelligence Technology Company, a joint venture between XJTLU and Baidu Group, was launched as China’s first AI-focused joint venture co-founded by Baidu and a university.

This news was also reported by finanzen.net, The Manila Times, Saigon Times, Vulcan Post, Technology Magazine and more.

THE CAMPUS

Headline: Give everyone a chance to speak in class

Published on: 31 March 2025

Summary: In her recent article published on THE Campus, Yishi Lin at XJTLU’s School of Languages, shared how she implemented turn-taking protocols that ensure every student has an equal opportunity to participate in class discussions.

KOMPAS.COM

Headline: Meniti Karier Global dengan Gelar Master dari China, Ini Kisah 2 Alumnus XJTLU Asal Indonesia (Pursuing a global career with a master’s degree from China: The story of 2 Indonesian XJTLU students)

Published on: 2 April 2025

Summary: Kompas.com recently featured Ferdian Setyawan and Michael Fortune, both are from Indonesia and studied at XJTLU. They shared why they chose to study for a master’s degree in China.

THE CAMPUS

Headline: How to talk to students about their writing

Published on: 8 April 2025

Summary: In her recent article, Lulu Jin at XJTLU’s School of Languges shared how she used verbal feedback to encourage students to think critically and independently.

AEON

Headline: The lonely life of a glyph-breaker

Published on: 7 April 2025

Summary: Dr Francesco Perono Cacciafoco, Associate Professor at XJTLU’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences, recently published an article in Aeon about his academic journey as a glyph-breaker.

THE CAMPUS

Headline: How to encourage peer review in online courses

Published on: 11 April 2025

Summary: In their recent article published on THE Campus, Dr Jie Zhang, Steven Bateman, and Dr Qing Ye, all from XJTLU, shared how they train students to provide constructive peer feedback that improves learning outcomes.

THE CAMPUS

Headline: Student insight can shape the way we use GenAI in teaching

Published on: 14 April 2025

Summary: In their recent study, Dr Svetoslav Georgiev and Joseph Tinsley, both at XJTLU, found the students are more comfortable with teachers using GenAI to support, rather than fully generate, learning materials.

THE CAMPUS

Headline: Traditional ecological knowledge can inspire students to take climate action

Published on: 22 April 2025

Summary: In their recent article published on THE Campus, Dr Daniel Yonto and Bin Feng, both at XJTLU, shared how they designed a traditional ecological knowledge climate change education workshop for Year One students and how it prompted climate action.

By Xinmin Han

Edited by Catherine Diamond