EXA Infrastructure selects Nokia to expand international connectivity network capabilities

EXA Infrastructure’s modernized network will support data center connectivity with significantly lower cost and power per bit to keep up with demand in the AI era.

Network capacity will increase by as much as 15% while reducing power and cost per bit by as much as 50%.

The upgrade with Nokia’s 1830 Global Express (GX) platform and ICE7 coherent optics enables EXA Infrastructure to better deliver high-speed connectivity services to its customers.





2 May 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that EXA Infrastructure has selected Nokia’s optical transport solution to expand its network capabilities to support customers’ demand for cost-effective connectivity, including between major data centers. The modernized 1.2T-per-channel network will offer enhanced high-capacity and low-latency data center connectivity services across EXA Infrastructure’s international network.

EXA Infrastructure, based in London, provides critical modern infrastructure that serves as the backbone for digital and economic growth. This includes mission-critical networks for governments and enterprises, hyperscale infrastructure, and ultra-low latency, high-bandwidth networks for data centers. EXA Infrastructure owns 155,000 km of fiber network across 37 countries, including six transatlantic cables and the lowest-latency link between Europe and North America.

Following the success of an industry-first trial of the Nokia ICE7 solution in Europe, EXA Infrastructure selected the high-performance 1.2T coherent optical transport solution to upgrade its terrestrial network and deliver high-capacity services for its customers at the lowest cost and power per bit.

“Nokia’s 1830 GX solution with ICE7 coherent optics ensures a smooth transition from our existing ICE6-based infrastructure. The advanced performance of ICE7 will significantly enhance connectivity, empowering EXA Infrastructure’s global network to deliver robust services that keep pace with increasing bandwidth demands,” said Ciaran Delaney, Chief Operating Officer at EXA Infrastructure.

“Driving down power consumption per bit is not just important from a sustainability point of view, but is also essential if providers are to meet spiraling connectivity needs, because power requirements are a potential limiting factor to data center growth. Nokia’s industry-leading solutions ensure networks are not just keeping pace but staying ahead in the race to meet surging bandwidth demands,” said James Watt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Networks at Nokia.

