Handcrafted Boho Decor Collection Launched by Home and Soul Furniture

African-Inspired Boho Raffia and Shell Decorative Dolls Sara White Cushion With Shells Macrame Boho Wall Hanging Decor

Handcrafted boho decor collection brings sustainable Bali-inspired style, blending natural materials with artisanal craftsmanship for every living space.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home and Soul Furniture introduces a new collection of handcrafted boho decor pieces, designed to bring warmth, texture, and personality to living spaces. These eco-friendly decor items combine natural materials with bohemian aesthetics, offering a unique way to enhance interiors with sustainable beauty.The collection features a variety of items that embrace the boho style. The Boho Wall Hanging Decor offers a stunning blend of intricate patterns and earthy tones, perfect for adding a relaxed, artistic touch to any room. The Handcrafted Banana Leaf Wall Decor 'Adam' combines organic materials and natural colors, making it a beautful piece for enhancing wall spaces with a natural, textured feel. The Large Boho White Seashell Wall Hanging Decor is an ideal choice for beach-inspired homes, bringing coastal charm and a sense of tranquility to any space.For a more cultural and tribal influence, the Tribal Boho Wood Face Mask on Stand adds a bold and distinctive element to interiors, combining the beauty of hand-carved wood with traditional design. The Natural Water Hyacinth Basket 'Sacramento Medium' is a functional and stylish addition, perfect for storage while maintaining a natural, boho charm. This basket, made from eco-friendly water hyacinth, brings a sense of craftsmanship and sustainability to any room.The Natural Cushion with Pom Pom and the Sara White Cushion with Shells are perfect for adding comfort and a touch of boho style to any seating area. The Natural Cushion with Pom Pom features a soft, neutral design with playful pom-pom details, while the Sara White Cushion with Shells combines the elegance of white with the coastal beauty of shells, creating a relaxed, beachy feel.The Maria Rattan Round Wall Decor is a standout piece, combining the warmth of rattan with an intricate design, making it a perfect accent for any wall. The African Inspired Boho Raffia and Shell Decorative Doll brings a touch of cultural charm to interiors, combining raffia and shells in a beautiful, handcrafted doll design that reflects a rich, artisanal touch.The collection is a reflection of bohemian style, featuring pieces that blend artistry with eco-conscious materials, providing a variety of ways to bring personality and warmth into the home. From wall decor to functional pieces, these items offer a mix of textures, patterns, and materials, making them suitable for creating inviting, unique living spaces.Visit the website to discover the full boho decor collection and find pieces that can add personality, warmth, and sustainability to any home.About Home and Soul FurnitureHome and Soul Furniture is committed to offering high-quality, eco friendly furniture and home decor designed to enhance modern living spaces. With a focus on sustainability, the company uses natural and sustainable materials in the creation of each product. The commitment to craftsmanship ensures that every piece contributes to a more sustainable and stylish lifestyle.For more information on the boho decor collection and to view the full range of home furnishings and decor, visit Home and Soul Dubai’s website

