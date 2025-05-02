Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Q1 2025 Results and Investor Presentation

ST HELIER, Jersey, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) expects to publish its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Monday May 12, 2025.

A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).

Conference Call Details

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:

When: May 12, 2025 at 2:00pm London time

Topic: Q1 2025 Results Call for Investors

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://brrmedia.news/CMCL_Q1

