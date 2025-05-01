5/1/25 – MAY IS HAWAIʻI INVASIVE SPECIES AWARENESS MONTH

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

MAY IS HAWAIʻI INVASIVE SPECIES AWARENESS MONTH

HONOLULU – May is Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Awareness Month (HISAM). The campaign is in its eighth year, raising awareness of the serious threats invasive species pose to all aspects of life in Hawaiʻi and celebrating the work of those who help protect our islands.

HISAM is hosted by the interagency Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council (HISC), co-chaired by the DLNR and the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture (HDOA). The May 2025 campaign includes volunteer opportunities and a series of free educational webinars by local invasive species experts. Webinar topics will include creation of new habitats for critically endangered bird species, controlling coqui frogs on Maui, and community engagement within invasive species management. Awards will also be given to community members for their efforts to address what the Hawaiʻi State Legislature has described as the single greatest threat to Hawaiʻi’s economy, natural environment, people and visitors.

“Every person has a role in Hawaiʻi’s biosecurity network. This month highlights the actions — large and small — that protect our islands from invasive pests,” said HDOA Chair Sharon Hurd.

This year’s theme, “What’s at Risk — from Mauka to Makai,” reflects the breadth of Hawai‘i’s resources and landscapes, from native forests to nearshore reefs. Local community events across the state invite people to connect with nature and take action to help control invasives. Participants can survey for invasive plants on Oʻahu’s North Shore, remove weeds from remote forests on Maui, restore critical bird habitat on Hawaiʻi Island and more.

“Invasive species threaten everything we hold dear — from our wai to our ‘āina,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang. “Hawai‘i Invasive Species Awareness Month reminds us that stewardship is everyone’s kuleana, mauka to makai.”

Visit the HISC website for a full schedule of events with links to webinars at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/hisc/hisam2025/.

RESOURCES

(All images/video Courtesy: DLNR)

HISAM 2025 webpage: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/hisc/hisam2025/

HISAM 2024 webinar recordings: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/hisc/hisam2024/

Report Invasive Species anytime by calling 643-PEST (7378) or online at 643pest.org.

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]