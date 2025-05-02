Westminster Barracks / MV Crash involving Pedestrian
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B1003021
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/30/2025 at approximately 2146 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Dummerston near the Brattleboro town line
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alexis M. Folk
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Renegade
PEDESTRIAN #1: Terry Parson Jr.
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: BMH
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 04/30/2025 at approximately 2146 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single car motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US Route 5 in the Town of Dummerston, VT (Windham County). The operator of the vehicle was identified as Alexis M. Folk of Springfield, MA. The pedestrian was identified to be Terry Parson Jr. of Putney, VT. Investigation revealed Parson Jr. had been an occupant in a motor vehicle stop conducted by Brattleboro Police Department near the Brattleboro/Dummerston town line. Parson Jr. had been released from the scene of the stop and left on foot but returned a short time later. Parson Jr. crossed US Route 5, at which time he was struck by the vehicle operated by Folk. Parson Jr. was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A news release issued by Brattleboro Police Department is attached.
SERGEANT STACY CORLISS
Patrol Commander – Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
