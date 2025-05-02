Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,925 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / MV Crash involving Pedestrian

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


CASE#:  25B1003021                        

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

STATION: Westminster Barracks             

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600


DATE/TIME:  04/30/2025 at approximately 2146 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Dummerston near the Brattleboro town line


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alexis M. Folk

AGE:  33    

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA


VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Renegade



PEDESTRIAN #1:  Terry Parson Jr.

AGE:  42    

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: BMH



SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 04/30/2025 at approximately 2146 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single car motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US Route 5 in the Town of Dummerston, VT (Windham County).  The operator of the vehicle was identified as Alexis M. Folk of Springfield, MA.  The pedestrian was identified to be Terry Parson Jr. of Putney, VT.  Investigation revealed Parson Jr. had been an occupant in a motor vehicle stop conducted by Brattleboro Police Department near the Brattleboro/Dummerston town line.  Parson Jr. had been released from the scene of the stop and left on foot but returned a short time later.  Parson Jr. crossed US Route 5, at which time he was struck by the vehicle operated by Folk.  Parson Jr. was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  A news release issued by Brattleboro Police Department is attached.  




SERGEANT STACY CORLISS

Patrol Commander – Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

 


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / MV Crash involving Pedestrian

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more