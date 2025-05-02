Westminster Barracks / MV Crash involving Pedestrian

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B1003021 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs STATION: Westminster Barracks CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/30/2025 at approximately 2146 hours STREET: US Route 5 TOWN: Dummerston near the Brattleboro town line

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Alexis M. Folk AGE: 33 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018 VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep VEHICLE MODEL: Renegade



PEDESTRIAN #1: Terry Parson Jr. AGE: 42 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT INJURIES: Non-life threatening HOSPITAL: BMH



SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 04/30/2025 at approximately 2146 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single car motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US Route 5 in the Town of Dummerston, VT (Windham County). The operator of the vehicle was identified as Alexis M. Folk of Springfield, MA. The pedestrian was identified to be Terry Parson Jr. of Putney, VT. Investigation revealed Parson Jr. had been an occupant in a motor vehicle stop conducted by Brattleboro Police Department near the Brattleboro/Dummerston town line. Parson Jr. had been released from the scene of the stop and left on foot but returned a short time later. Parson Jr. crossed US Route 5, at which time he was struck by the vehicle operated by Folk. Parson Jr. was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A news release issued by Brattleboro Police Department is attached.





SERGEANT STACY CORLISS Patrol Commander – Westminster Barracks 1330 Westminster Heights Road Putney, VT 05346 802-722-4600



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.