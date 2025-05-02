Joe Bonamassa’s Highly Anticipated Fall 2025 U.S. Tour On Sale Now
Official New Music Video Released For The Latest Single “Breakthrough”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa has announced his highly anticipated Fall 2025 U.S. Tour, bringing his electrifying live show to theaters and performing arts centers across North America with one stop in Canada. Kicking off November 3rd in Columbus, OH, the 21-date run includes stops in Detroit, Toronto, Austin, New Orleans, Savannah, and more, before wrapping Saturday, December 6th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. Tickets are on sale now to the public. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.jbonamassa.com/tour-dates.
Last week, Bonamassa announced his brand new studio album Breakthrough which is now available for pre-order and will drop on July 18th via his J&R Adventures label. Today, Joe dropped the new official music video for the title track which can be viewed HERE . Breakthrough, a soulful, hard-hitting anthem about letting go, moving forward, and finding your fire again, is also available on all streaming platforms. He has previously released two powerful new singles—“Still Walking With Me” and “Shake This Ground”—offering an exciting preview of his next studio album. Co-written with Tom Hambridge and James House respectively and produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley, the songs reflect a genre-blending musical journey of Bonamassa’s persona.
Bonamassa is currently on tour across Europe which is garnering high praise from fans and critics alike. Music News raves, “A night of limitless flair and unparalleled virtuosity finds the King of Blues-Rock in masterful form” and Raw Ramp exclaims, “What a performance! What a show! What a night! By day, and by the minute… and most certainly by the fretboard tweeze, Bonamassa excels! A spectacular event!”
In June, Bonamassa will reunite with Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian for a special European tour with his powerhouse supergroup Black Country Communion which will headline shows in 10 select cities across the continent.
While overseas for his EU Summer Tour, Bonamassa will also perform an exclusive three-night run in Cork, Ireland, paying tribute to the legendary Rory Gallagher. The special engagement—organized by the iconic Aiken Promotions in collaboration with Gallagher’s family—marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved guitarist’s passing.
Looking ahead, Bonamassa’s 2025 U.S. Summer Tour will feature a limited run of outdoor performances at iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Greek Theatre, and Vina Robles Amphitheatre and many other iconic venues. Come September, the hardest-working man in show business returns for a handful of special stateside shows including a Bourbon & Beyond Festival set before setting sail on the sold-out, inaugural Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA cruise. The star-studded lineup for this unforgettable voyage includes Marcus King, Little Feat, Marc Broussard, The Record Company, The Heavy Heavy, Sue Foley, and many more.
Even with a packed performance calendar, Bonamassa continues to make time for his many philanthropic and entrepreneurial pursuits. His Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has raised more than $2.8 million to date, funding music education programs and providing critical relief to musicians in need. With over 50 albums, a relentless touring schedule, and an unmatched work ethic, Bonamassa shows no signs of slowing down. This Fall’s U.S. tour promises to be another powerhouse run, showcasing new material alongside fan favorites in venues known for their acoustics, intimacy, and history. For a full list of dates, VIP packages, and more information, visit www. www.jbonamassa.com.
JOE BONAMASSA – TOUR SCHEDULE
EUROPE SPRING TOUR 2025
April 21 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Centre
April 23 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
April 25 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena
April 26 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
April 27 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Centre
April 29 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber Arena
April 30 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
May 2 – Prague, CR – O2 Universam
May 3 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar
May 6 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena
May 8 – Frankfort, DE – Jahrhunderthalle
May 9 – Frankfort, DE – Jahrhunderthalle
May 10 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION - EUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025
June 6 – Fredericksburg, DK – Falkonersalen
June 7 – Solvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock Festival
June 9 – Tilburg, NL – 013 Poppodium Tilburg
June 10 – Hamburg, DE – Stadtpark
June 12 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle
June 13 – Olomouc, CZ – Korunní Pevnůstka
June 15 – Charlotta Valley, PL – Rock Legends Festival
June 17 – Vienna, AT – Vienna Gasometer
June 19 – Köln, DE – Tanzbrunnen
EUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025
July 1 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*
July 2 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee*
July 3 – Cork, IE – Live at The Marquee
July 6 – Klam, AT – Clam Castle
July 8 – Veszprém, HU – Veszprémfest
July 10 – Stuttgart, DE – Jazzopen Stuttgart
July 13 – Weert, NL – Bospop
July 16 – Montreux, CH – Montreux Jazz Festival
July 18 – Pordenone, IT – San Valentino Park
July 19 – Rome, IT – Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea
* Sold Out
U.S. SUMMER TOUR 2025
July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
August 1 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
August 3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
August 6 – Pocatello, ID – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
August 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Resort & Casino Amphitheater
SEPTEMBER 2025
September 12 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
September 15-21, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA
U.S. FALL TOUR 2025
November 3 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
November 5 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto
November 7 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
November 8 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
November 10 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Theatre
November 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
November 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
November 15 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center
November 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
November 19 – Abilene, TX – Abilene Auditorium
November 21 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
November 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
November 23 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
November 25 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center
November 26 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
November 29 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
November 30 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
December 2 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre
December 3 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
December 5 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
December 6 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live (on sale now)
About Joe Bonamassa:
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No.1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. WIth new music being released every month, Bonamassa is reaching many new music fans across the world. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog with more than 50 albums released, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit www.jbonamassa.com for more information.
For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR
[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
Carol Chenkin
Carol Chenkin
+1 561-929-0172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.