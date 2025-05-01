National Pharmacare Program begins May 1 in PEI

CANADA, May 1 - In partnership with the Government of Canada, the Province has launched the National Pharmacare Program, providing Island residents with coverage for most contraceptives and diabetes medications, as well as expanded access to blood glucose test strips.

The federal and provincial governments recently signed the pharmacare agreement, through which the federal government will provide more than $30 million over the next four years to improve access to medications for PEI residents.

“We never want Islanders to have to choose between paying their bills or paying for their medications. The National Pharmacare Program continues the important work we have been doing as a province to improve access to medications and making life more affordable for Islanders.” - Minister of Health and Wellness Mark McLane

The program covers a range of contraceptives including oral contraceptives, hormonal and copper IUDs, implants, injections, vaginal rings, and emergency contraceptives. It also covers 18 insulin and oral diabetic medications, and coverage for 200-300 test strips per year for people with non-insulin dependent diabetes.

The program will support the reproductive freedom of more than 41,000 Islanders and assist more than 16,000 people living with diabetes in PEI. It builds on the existing provincial Diabetes Drug Program.

Diabetes is one of the leading chronic diseases in PEI, with over 1,000 new cases diagnosed in the province each year.

“This investment will impact over 16,000 people who have been diagnosed with diabetes on PEI, easing the burden on both healthcare systems and individuals' financial and physical wellbeing. Diabetes Canada looks forward to continue working with the Government of PEI on further reducing barriers to care and improving the quality of life for all Islander’s living with diabetes,” said Laura O’Driscoll, Diabetes Canada.

Medications listed under the pharmacare program will be free. You are eligible for the program if you:

• are a resident of PEI;

• have a valid PEI Health Card;

• take medication included in the program's coverage

Learn more and see the list of medications covered at National Pharmacare Program.

Media contact:

Maureen Coulter

Department of Health and Wellness

maureencoulter@gov.pe.ca

