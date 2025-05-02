Let’s Talk About treating Hanford's tank waste

In this “vitrifying” edition of Let's Talk About Hanford, we'll be talking about the Hanford Site's Waste Treatment Plant.

For this conversation, we’re welcoming our Tank Waste Treatment Section Manager, Suzanne Dahl, who has been tackling tank waste with our Nuclear Waste Program for 30 years!

We’ll open the evening with a presentation on Hanford’s Waste Treatment Plant and our agency’s role in overseeing the glassification of millions of gallons of the site’s tank waste.

Our team will host a live Q&A session to answer your questions after the presentation.

We will be streaming this discussion live via Zoom and Facebook Live May 21, at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Join the Facebook Live event on our Hanford Facebook page or

Join us on Zoom:

Join the Zoom stream up to 15 minutes before the 5:30 p.m. start time.

Meeting ID: 840 1448 4615

Passcode: 633806

Join by phone (audio only):

Can't attend the May 21 conversation? The event recording will be available on our Facebook page and the Ecology YouTube channel shortly after the stream ends.

You can submit your questions to us in advance of the live event. We'll make every effort to answer your questions during the live Q&A session.

What it's all about

We began Let's Talk About Hanford in March 2021, aiming to help you better understand all things related to the complex nuclear cleanup at Hanford.

Beginning in World War II, Hanford produced plutonium for decades, before shifting to a new mission in 1989, cleaning up the massive amounts of waste and contamination that production left behind.

These conversations entail high-level and easy-to-understand presentations and conversations about Hanford topics, ranging from specific cleanup projects and the history of the site, to Hanford Reach habitat and the wildlife that calls it home.

We're gearing these virtual discussions toward those unfamiliar with Hanford, those who want a refresher, or to expand existing knowledge about Hanford. We'll start each event with a short presentation on that day's topic, followed by a live Q&A.

Have any questions or ideas for future conversations? Drop us a line! We hope to see you virtually during our next livestream!

