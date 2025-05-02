Submit Release
Cleanup continues at Budd Inlet

We invite you to comment on legal documents and attend an open house about the Hardel Mutual Plywood site on the western shore of Budd Inlet.

This cleanup site in Olympia was used for wood milling since the late 1800s. Hardel Mutual Plywood operated at this site from 1951 to 1996, and wood milling activities released hazardous substances into the environment.

Hardel signed a legal agreement with us in 2007 and cleaned up the site in 2010. In 2012, we listed the cleanup as complete.

In 2021, West Bay Development Group bought the property from Hardel. They discovered areas of contamination in soil and groundwater that were not found in the earlier cleanup work.

Contaminants found include metals, total petroleum hydrocarbons (gasoline, oil, diesel), and volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds.

Because of this new information, we are requiring more cleanup at this site and negotiated a new legal agreement with West Bay, who is now responsible for the cleanup under Washington’s environmental cleanup law.

Ecology is inviting you to review and comment on two documents during the comment period starting 8 a.m., May 1, and ending 11:59 p.m., June 2. Please note that this comment period is about cleanup, not development of the site.

Agreed Order 

