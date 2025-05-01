DNR shares tips for off-highway vehicle riders before hitting the trail this season (published May 1, 2025)

With winter in the rearview mirror, the summer off-highway vehicle riding season is getting underway. Many of Minnesota’s more than 3,000 miles of trails for all types of OHVs and rider skill levels are now open for use.

Before heading out to the trails, remember these key points:

Know before you go. Some trails may open later than normal due to late spring thaw, flooding, and trail maintenance work. Check the OHV Trail Closures web page (mndnr.gov/closures) before leaving home. Download maps to a smartphone before heading out to know your location utilizing Avenza. Remember to stay on signed and mapped trails.

Be safety certified. Riders born after July 1, 1987, are required to complete online ATV safety training before riding an ATV on trails. People under age 16 must complete the hands-on component of ATV safety training in addition to the online training. Online safety training for off-highway motorcycle operators under 16 is required before operating on OHM trails. Off-road vehicles may be operated only by individuals ages 16 and older. The Department of Natural Resources and its network of volunteer instructors offers training courses open to everyone. Find information online about upcoming recreational vehicle safety trainings.

Be registered. OHV registration is legally required when riding on state and grant-in-aid trails, and those registration fees support trail construction, trail maintenance and OHV safety. For more information, visit the OHV registrations web page.

Help out. Most trails in Minnesota are built and maintained by clubs and funded through the GIA program. Consider joining a club to help maintain one of these trails.

For riders who are interested in trying the trails but aren’t ready to commit to OHV registration, there are two upcoming no-registration events:

May 17: For off-road vehicles at the Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area near Gilbert, Minn.

For off-road vehicles at the Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area near Gilbert, Minn. June 14-15: For ATVs statewide.

For information on where to ride, regulations and safety training, visit the OHV program website.