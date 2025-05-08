Active Path Encourages Families to Break the Silence Around Mental Health

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stigma surrounding mental health remains one of the biggest barriers to seeking care, and for many individuals, that stigma starts at home. In its latest blog, “ Overcoming Stigma: Talking About Mental Health with Your Family ,” Active Path Mental Health highlights the importance of open, supportive conversations and provides practical tools for breaking down harmful stereotypes within families.For those facing depression, anxiety, ADHD, or other mental health challenges, the fear of judgment or misunderstanding can keep them from speaking up. This silence often leads to untreated symptoms, worsening emotional health, and feelings of isolation. Active Path’s newest blog aims to change that by guiding readers through ways to foster empathy, reduce stigma, and normalize mental health treatment in family conversations.The blog dives into the different types of stigma—self-stigma, public stigma, and structural stigma—and how they affect individuals both emotionally and socially. It also explores the roots of stigma, including lack of mental health education, cultural beliefs, and damaging portrayals in the media. Active Path provides actionable tips for families looking to support each other more effectively, such as:• Choosing the right time and setting to talk• Using non-judgmental, empathetic language• Sharing personal experiences to reduce shame• Gently challenging myths and stereotypes• Encouraging professional treatment like therapy or TMS• Normalizing mental health conversations as part of everyday careThe blog also includes links to national support organizations and encourages readers to take Active Path’s free online depression self-assessment as a first step in evaluating their mental health needs.Active Path provides accessible, compassionate mental health care to individuals across Oregon and Washington. Services include therapy, diagnostic support, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)—a non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment for depression that hasn’t responded to medication. Each treatment plan is personalized to support healing and recovery in a judgment-free space.To read the full blog, take the online assessment, or learn more about available treatment options, visit Active Path's website About Active Path Mental HealthActive Path Mental Health is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the Pacific Northwest, guiding patients on the path to mental wellness. Active Path Mental Health specializes in the treatment of depression and anxiety using Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Spravato (esketamine), medication management, and talk therapy.

