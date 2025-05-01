Work-Based Learning Grants Help Upskill More Than 800 Small Business Employees Across North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C.

Work-Based Learning (WBL) grants have provided training and skill development to 823 workers across North Carolina through a partnership between the N.C. Department of Commerce and local Workforce Development Boards—surpassing the original goal of 668 participants.

Funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the initiative has helped workers complete certifications in high-demand fields such as cybersecurity and healthcare, as well as specialized areas including horticulture, leadership, and entrepreneurship—often providing access to credentials valued by North Carolina’s major industries. To date, 346 small businesses have participated in the program, just past the halfway point of the grant cycle.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we must support their growth while empowering employees to advance their careers,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “That’s why we’re pleased that Governor Stein has included additional funding for small business and farmer-focused Work-Based Learning grants in his proposed budget—and so that we can continue this important effort.”

The State Fiscal Recovery Fund (SFRF)—a component of ARPA—allocated $5.4 billion to North Carolina to support pandemic recovery, economic resilience, and broad-based growth. A portion of these funds were allocated to the Division of Workforce Solutions (DWS) to expand WBL opportunities, especially for small and micro-businesses

Through the 11 participating local workforce boards, the program supports a range of training options including:

On-the-Job Training (OJT)

Work Experience (WEX)

Incumbent Worker Training (IWT)

Short-term training leading to industry-recognized credentials.

“Work-Based Learning helps bridge the gap between education and industry, so that our small businesses and other employers can grow and benefit from a talent pipeline that’s trained in skills that are aligned with their needs,” said Andrea DeSantis, the Commerce Department’s Assistant Secretary for Workforce Solutions. “We look forward to building upon the success of our small business Work-Based Learning program as we work with our partners on Governor Stein’s new Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships.”

To date, program participants have completed more than 400 trainings and certifications, creating more competitive employees and strengthening the state’s workforce. The program also funds hands-on Work Experience opportunities such as internships and mentorships—providing occupational education and the development of skills that are useful in the workplace, benefiting employers in vital sectors like agriculture.

In addition, WBL grants have supported economic recovery in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene, aiding Workforce Development Boards serving some of the most affected counties.

The program will continue through December 31, 2026. For more information about Work-Based Learning opportunities, contact your local Workforce Development Board or visit your nearest NCWorks Career Center.

###