Genetic counseling graduates take on new research challenges

Imagine a health care professional who combines the precision of a scientist, the empathy of a health care provider, and the clarity of a skilled communicator. Genetic counselors are these unique experts, guiding individuals and families through the complex world of genetics to better understand their health and make informed decisions.

But what exactly do they do?

A genetic counselor’s work begins with assessing a patient’s medical and family history to identify potential genetic risks. They also explain complex test results in simple terms and provide support as families make important medical and personal decisions. Whether it's helping a couple assess the risk of passing on a genetic condition, working with families facing a new diagnosis, or contributing to groundbreaking research, genetic counselors play a crucial role in bridging the gap between genetics and patient care.

A Penn master’s program celebrates its fifth graduating class of genetic counselors

Since its transition from Arcadia University to Penn in 2018, the Penn Masters in genetic counseling (MSGC) program has been instrumental in advancing the field of genetic counseling, fostering groundbreaking research, and welcoming trainees from many different backgrounds into the profession.

The program balances patient-focused care, leading-edge research, and the latest in genomic technology through access to clinical experiences including Penn Medicine and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Students begin with observational placements in the first semester and progress over five semesters to independent clinical responsibilities across settings like general genetics, reproductive genetics, cancer genetics, and specialty clinics. More than 130 experienced genetic counselors supervise students, tailoring placements to individual interests and learning needs, with opportunities spanning clinical practice, laboratory settings, and advocacy roles.

By the second year, students complete four in-depth clinical internships, logging well over 100 participatory encounters.

“With a curriculum emphasizing hands-on learning, interdisciplinary collaboration, and mentorship, we prepare genetic counselors to excel in many areas, from clinical practice to translational research,” said Kathleen Valverde, PhD, director of the program. “As the field continues to grow, Penn’s commitment to innovation ensures that graduates are equipped to lead the next generation of genetic health care.”

Expanding genetic counselors’ role in research

In addition to preparing students for clinical practice, Penn is also committed to advancing genetic counseling as a research-driven profession. The Warren Alpert Foundation has played a crucial role in this effort, awarding a $9.7 million grant in 2021 to establish the Career Ladder Education Program for Genetic Counseling (CLEP-GC). This initiative fully funds the Advanced Research Training for Genetic Counselors (ART-GC) Certificate Program, which provides practicing genetic counselors with structured research training to expand their impact in genomic medicine. Each year, ten genetic counselors from five consortium programs, are selected for this opportunity, further strengthening the research contributions of genetic counselors nationwide.

Below, we highlight three graduates from the ART-GC program, their career achievements to date, and advice for others pursuing a career in genetic counseling.

Anna Raper: Refining her research skills

Current role: Deputy Director, Penn Medicine Center for Genomic Medicine (Philadelphia, PA)

Education: BA in Biological Basis of Behavior (University of Pennsylvania), MS in Genetic Counseling (Arcadia University), ART-GC Program (University of Pennsylvania)



Impact of the program: Raper credits the ART-GC program for refining her research skills and providing her with the tools to transition from working within research teams to leading them. The program facilitated her career growth at Penn, allowing her to collaborate with diverse experts in the field.

Notable achievement: Raper authored and published a research protocol as a first author and submitted her first IRB protocol as a principal investigator—both accomplishments made possible through the program’s support.

Advice to future genetic counselors: Raper encourages those from underrepresented backgrounds to seek mentorship within the field, emphasizing the importance of diversity in genetic counseling. “I see genetic counselors being key partners in advancing genomics initiatives, especially through process improvements and education for both patients and providers,” said Raper.

Alyssa Rippert: Leading advancements in Noonan Syndrome

Current role: Genetic Counselor, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP); Clinical Director, RASopathies Center

Education: BS in Biology (Pennsylvania State University), MS in Medical Genetics (University of Cincinnati), ART-GC Program (University of Pennsylvania)

Impact of the program: The ART-GC program played a pivotal role in helping Rippert achieve Principal Investigator status at CHOP, enabling her to lead independent research projects. The training she received empowered her to apply for NIH and Penn Orphan Disease Center funding to support her research in the RASopathies Center at CHOP.

Notable achievement: Rippert’s research on neurodevelopmental and medical outcomes in Noonan syndrome was recently published in Genetics in Medicine. Her findings are already reshaping how clinicians discuss the condition with families.

Advice to future genetic counselors: The genetic counseling community and patients benefit from including people with varied backgrounds and the wealth of experiences new students and genetic counselors bring to the field. With so many avenues to pursue within genetic counseling, including patient care, research, advocacy, and laboratory, future genetic counselors should be excited and encouraged to find what area fits their passions best. “With the creation of program such as ART-GC, the role of genetic counselors in research will continue to grow and I am excited to play a part in this growth. I envision more genetic counselor-led research projects across all areas of genetics and medicine which have the potential to impact patients, health care, and public health in incredible ways,” said Rippert.

Liya Rabkina: Growing as a researcher

Current role: Research Genetic Counselor, Neuro-Memory and Aging Center, University of California, San Francisco

Education: BS in Biochemistry (Scripps College), MS in Genetic Counseling (Northwestern University), ART-GC Program (University of Pennsylvania)

Impact of the program: Rabkina’s passion for research was solidified through the ART-GC program, which gave her the experience and skills necessary to pivot her career toward research-focused roles.

Notable achievement: During her time in the program, Rabkina conducted a yearlong research fellowship through Northwestern University, successfully completing a full research project from inception to manuscript preparation.

Advice to future genetic counselors: “I see the field of genetic counseling becoming more integrated into general health care, with an increasing focus on personalized, patient-centered care,” said Rabkina. “Believe in the value of your unique perspective and experiences. The field of genetic counseling can benefit greatly from a diverse range of voices, and your background can offer insights that others may not have.”

The next five years

The future of genetic counseling is evolving, with genetic counselors taking on more leadership roles in research and clinical advancements. The ART-GC program, made possible by the CLEP-GC grant, has been instrumental in equipping genetic counselors with the tools to pioneer research efforts aimed at advancing genetic science, genetic counseling, and clinical medicine. As Penn’s master’s degree program grows, its leaders look forward to seeing future graduates push the boundaries of genomic medicine, fostering collaboration, and mentoring the next generation of professionals.

For more information on Penn’s MSGC program, visit its website.