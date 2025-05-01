Basement Talk to Big Leagues - How Zill Media Became a Powerhouse Marketing Agency in Sports, Culture & Entertainment

Zill Media Collaborates with Mike Tyson Kyler & Coby Host Basement Talk Zill Media In Action

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as a podcast in a basement has grown into one of the most talked-about creative marketing agencies in the game. Founded by Kyler Isaoglu in 2020, and later joined by his brother Coby Isaoglu, Zill Media has quickly emerged as a go-to partner for brands, athletes, celebrities, and influencers looking to make bold moves in a crowded digital world.The Isaoglu brothers first caught attention with Basement Talk , a podcast that built a devoted fanbase through its unfiltered conversations and authentic energy. As the show gained momentum, so did the vision. Kyler—who began producing content and running digital ads at 14 founded Zill Media: a full-service creative agency built for today’s attention economy. He later teamed up with his brother Coby, a former professional soccer player with an eye for strategy and storytelling.“We never set out to start a production company,” says Kyler Isaoglu. “We were just creating what felt honest and high-energy—and people responded. That response became our launch pad.”More Than Media—A Modern Marketing Agency Built for What’s NextToday, Zill Media is known for its sharp visuals, fast-paced edits, and cultural fluency across sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. But Zill is more than just a content studio—it’s a full-scale marketing agency offering strategy, storytelling, and execution under one roof. From icons like Mike Tyson and John Shahidi (co-founder of Full Send, Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, and the Shots Podcast Network), to top-tier brands and behind-the-scenes access to sports giants like the UFC, the team delivers media that not only goes viral—but builds value.Whether covering live boxing events at the legendary Tenore Gym, producing brand-forward campaigns for lifestyle products, or launching new digital franchises, Zill Media creates high-impact content designed to inspire, engage, and convert.The company has also launched a growing influencer marketing division, helping public figures grow and monetize their personal brands. They’ve built and launched over a dozen original podcasts, helped clients build out creative IP, and served as strategic partners on content that lives across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and beyond.“Zill isn’t just a creative studio—it’s a movement,” adds Coby Isaoglu. “We’re merging culture, storytelling, and marketing strategy in a way that feels exciting, disruptive, and authentic. Our clients trust us because we live in this world.”By the Numbers: Zill Media in 2024• 300+ million organic views• 100+ million unique users reached• Over 1 billion impressions• Up to 500% engagement boosts for clients• Multiple videos that hit 10M+ views within daysThese results reflect more than just virality—they signal impact, clarity of message, and a deep understanding of what drives today’s audiences.Core ServicesZill Media provides full-stack creative marketing solutions, including:• Social-first brand strategy & video production• Athlete, influencer & celebrity content creation• Brand campaigns for lifestyle, sports, and consumer products• Original podcasts & digital series (12+ launched)• Editing, motion graphics & post-production• Talent amplification & influencer marketing division• Short-form content engineered for viral distribution• Paid ad strategy & digital performance optimization• Branded content development for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels & moreWith a standout sizzle reel, millions of views, and a fast-growing roster of clients across sports, entertainment, and culture, Zill Media is quickly becoming the agency of choice for brands that want to break boundaries and scale with style.“We’re building something that’s bigger than us,” says Kyler Isaoglu. “Zill Media is about community, creativity, and content that actually connects. We’re just getting started.”To learn more, view recent projects or connect with the team:📲 YouTube | Instagram @ZillMediaAbout Zill MediaZill Media is a next-gen creative marketing agency and content studio founded by Kyler Isaoglu, later joined by his brother Coby Isaoglu. Born from the viral success of their podcast Basement Talk, the agency now works with elite athletes, global brands, and cultural tastemakers to deliver cinematic, scroll-stopping content that drives results and moves culture forward.

