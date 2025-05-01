Coherus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that the company will be webcasting its participation in the upcoming conferences:

Citizens Life Science Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time – Webcast Link

HCW BioConnect @ Nasdaq NYC 2025 in New York, NY on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time – Webcast Link

TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA taking place virtually on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 12:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time – Webcast Link

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time – Webcast Link



The presentations will be accessible via webcast links on the Investor Events section of the Coherus website: https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations. Replays of the presentations will be available for 30 days.

If you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with company management during the conferences, please reach out to your respective bank representative.

Disclosure Information

Coherus uses the https://investors.coherus.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coherus

Coherus is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), growing revenues and a promising pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, lung, head & neck, and other cancers. Our strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in nasopharyngeal carcinoma and advance the development of new indications for LOQTORZI in combination with both our pipeline candidates as well as our partners’, driving sales multiples and synergies from proprietary combinations.

Coherus’ immuno-oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 studies in patients with advanced solid tumors including in non-small cell lung cancer and in hepatocellular carcinoma. CHS-114 is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1 studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and gastric cancer.

For more information about LOQTORZI, including the U.S. Prescribing Information and important safety information, please visit www.loqtorzi.com.

Coherus Contact Information

Investors:

Jodi Sievers

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

IR@coherus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.