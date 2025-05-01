Gov. Evers Announces 20 Wisconsin School Districts to be Awarded Fab Lab Grants in Celebration of “Fab Lab Day”

Funding to provide students with hands-on STEAM learning opportunities to prepare for careers in advanced technologies

MADISON, WI. May 1, 2025 – Gov. Tony Evers today, in celebration of “Fab Lab Day”, together with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), announced nearly $500,000 in grants to 20 Wisconsin school districts to train students in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) skills and prepare them for careers using advanced technologies through establishing or expanding local fabrication laboratory (fab lab) facilities.

This announcement comes as Gov. Evers declared 2025 the Year of the Kid and introduced the most pro-kid budget of any governor and any budget in state history. Gov. Evers’ 2025-27 Executive Budget will make the largest direct investment in state general school aids in 30 years, with more than $3.1 billion in general and categorical aids for K-12 public schools statewide. Additionally, Gov. Evers’ budget proposes a $140 million investment to continue the successful Workforce Innovation Grant Program. To date, Gov. Evers has directed more than $128 million to 27 projects supporting locally driven workforce solutions statewide, including opportunities for youth and students across the state to develop critical workforce skills, such as those in advanced manufacturing and other in-demand fields.

“During the Year of the Kid, it’s more important than ever to invest in the future of Wisconsin’s kids and give them every opportunity to develop valuable skills that they can use to become the leaders and innovators tomorrow,” said Gov. Evers. “Thanks to our partners at WEDC, school districts across the state will be able to equip their students with state-of-the-art laboratories for learning, ensuring our kids have the education and resources necessary to become the workforce of tomorrow.”

A fabrication laboratory, or Fab Lab, is a high-technology workshop equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers, and plasma cutters. Through the Fab Lab Grant Program, WEDC is supporting the purchase of fab lab equipment for instructional and educational purposes for K-12 students across the state.

“WEDC has invested over $5.5 million over the past ten years to provide 133 schools across the state with the equipment necessary to help students learn high-demand skills, including technology, manufacturing, and engineering,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “Fab Labs benefit not only the students themselves with important technology and career skills, but they also benefit Wisconsin employers, who will be able to find workers with the right skills to allow their companies to grow and thrive.”

A total of $497,199 in Fab Lab Grants from WEDC will be distributed to 20 public school districts across the state. Individual school districts were eligible for grants of up to $25,000, and consortiums of two or more districts were eligible for up to $50,000. The program requires matching funds from each district.

The following school districts were awarded Fab Lab Grants:

Elkhorn Area School District | $25,000

School District of Nekoosa | $24,847

DeForest Area School District | $25,000

Albany School District | $25,000

School District of Belleville | $14,824

Nicolet Union High School District | $25,000

Joint School District 1/Benton School District | $16,936

School District of Arcadia | $25,000

Alma Area Schools | $25,000

CESA 3 (consortium) | $49,872

North Crawford School District | $24,856

Weyauwega-Fremont School District | $20,000

Luck School District | $25,000

Muskego-Norway Schools | $21,688

Whitnall School District | $25,000

Tri-County Area School District | $25,000

School District of Monroe | $25,000

Ellsworth Community School District | $25,000

Westosha Central High School District | $25,000

Pewaukee School District | $24,176

WEDC received 29 total applications for Fab Lab Grants. The grants were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, with applications evaluated based on readiness and long-range planning, curriculum, business and community partnerships, financial need, and previous awards.

In addition to the grants, WEDC and the University of Wisconsin-Stout developed a Fab Lab resource page that provides districts with information on how to set up and equip a Fab Lab, how to implement best practices to ensure a successful Fab Lab, and more.

For more information on the state’s Fab Labs, including resources for teachers, visit wedc.org/fablabs.

